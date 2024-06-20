MACAU, June 20 - Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations

in May 2024

Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in May 2024, the figures are set out below:

Statistical data on anti-illegal worker operations in May 2024 Locations inspected 396 Suspected illegal workers detected 54

The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.