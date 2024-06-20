$18.44+ Billion Projected Growth: Cholesterol Test Market to Reach by 2031 with an 8% CAGR

Cholesterol Test Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type, by Test Type, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview of the Cholesterol Test Market

Market Size and Growth

The global cholesterol test market was valued at approximately $8.54 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand significantly, reaching around $18.44 billion by 2031. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2022 to 2031.

Cholesterol Test: Definition and Importance

A cholesterol test, also known as a lipid profile test, measures the levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood. High cholesterol is often asymptomatic but can lead to serious health issues, such as the formation of arterial plaque. This plaque buildup narrows the arteries, impeding blood flow to the heart, and can result in heart attacks or strokes if untreated.

Importance of Regular Testing

Regular cholesterol testing is crucial for monitoring cardiovascular health. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that adults start getting their cholesterol levels checked every 4-6 years beginning at age 20, with more frequent testing recommended for those over 40 or at higher risk for heart disease. This testing helps in early detection and management, reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular events.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in its second wave, the cholesterol test market experienced disruptions. Blood test centers faced challenges such as delays in sample collection and delivery, limited staff availability, and interruptions in routine medical services. However, the market began to recover in 2021, with expectations for stable growth moving forward.

Historical and Regional Market Trends

Historical Market Analysis

From 2018 to 2021, the cholesterol test market experienced a moderate growth rate of 4-6% annually. The Asia-Pacific region contributed significantly to this growth due to rising health awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and the strong presence of local companies.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America: Dominated the cholesterol test market in 2021, driven by a robust pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector, high healthcare expenditure, and significant awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare measures.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by a large population base, increasing geriatric population, rising disposable incomes, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Health Awareness: There is a growing awareness about the importance of monitoring cholesterol levels for preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Improved Healthcare Infrastructure: Emerging markets are seeing significant investments in healthcare, enhancing the accessibility and quality of medical services.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: The increasing incidence of conditions such as diabetes and heart disease drives demand for cholesterol testing.

Lifestyle Factors: Poor dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles contribute to higher cholesterol levels, necessitating regular monitoring.

Challenges

Accuracy of Test Results: Factors such as incorrect fasting, medication interference, and human error can affect test accuracy, posing a challenge to market growth.

Pandemic-related Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain and healthcare service delivery, impacting market performance.

Segmental Analysis

By Product Type

Test Kits: Dominated the market in 2021 due to their convenience and widespread availability. Their use is encouraged by factors like high-fat diets and unhealthy lifestyles.

Test Strips and Others: Also significant, with steady adoption expected due to ongoing innovations.

By Test Type

Total Cholesterol Test: Held the largest market share in 2021, driven by increasing awareness and the need for routine testing.

HDL, LDL, and Triglycerides/VLDL Tests: Also crucial for comprehensive lipid profiling and cardiovascular risk assessment.

By End User

Diagnostic Centers: Led the market in 2021, owing to their ability to perform a wide range of tests with skilled medical personnel.

Hospitals and Others: Continue to play a vital role in the market, with hospitals providing extensive diagnostic services and others including home testing services growing in popularity.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Major players in the cholesterol test market include:

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Limited

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam plc.

Merck KGaA

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Recent Developments

Product Launches: In May 2021, Merck KGaA launched a high-purity synthetic cholesterol product to meet the demand for lipids in mRNA-based vaccines.

Acquisitions: Abcam, Inc. completed the acquisition of BioVision in October 2021, enhancing its portfolio of kits and assays.

Future Prospects

The cholesterol test market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in healthcare, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and rising awareness about preventive health. The Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth opportunities, supported by a burgeoning healthcare sector and increasing disposable incomes. Continuous innovation and strategic initiatives by key market players will further bolster market expansion.

