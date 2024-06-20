Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Expand Graphic Design Services
We understand that each project has unique requirements, and we thrive on bringing those visions to life through innovative graphic solutions that resonate with the viewer.”DALLAS, TX, US, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH), known for their innovative visual communication solutions, today announced an enhancement of their graphic design services. These services are tailored to meet the diverse needs of their clients, ranging from designing donor recognition concepts to aid in securing funding, to creating custom graphic designs for patient information boards, and other various design-centric projects.
— Mercedes Burton
Expanding Graphic Design Services to Meet Client Needs
HAC & QAH's expanded graphic design offerings are crafted to support organizations in enhancing their communication and engagement strategies through professional and creative visual designs. These services are crucial for clients who require effective visual tools to support their operational and fundraising efforts.
• Donor Recognition Concepts: HAC & QAH design compelling visual concepts that help organizations recognize and honor their donors. These designs are crucial for fundraising campaigns, helping to secure donor engagement and funding by visually celebrating the contributions of supporters.
• Patient Information Boards: Recognizing the importance of clear communication in healthcare settings, HAC & QAH create informative and visually appealing patient information boards. These boards are designed to deliver essential information to patients and families, improving the healthcare experience through enhanced communication.
• Custom Graphic Design Projects: Whether it's signage, artwork, or digital content, HAC & QAH's graphic design team develops tailored visual solutions that align with the client's communication goals and aesthetic values.
A Commitment to Excellence in Visual Design
"Our graphic design services are crucial in helping our clients communicate effectively with their audiences," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We are dedicated to creating visual designs that not only look stunning but also serve a strategic purpose, whether it’s enhancing donor engagement or improving patient communication."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our team is passionate about combining creative design with practical application. We understand that each project has unique requirements, and we thrive on bringing those visions to life through innovative graphic solutions that resonate with the viewer.”
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
