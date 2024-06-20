$25.76+ Billion Facial Aesthetics Market to Surpass by 2031, with a Robust CAGR of 15.5%

Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global facial aesthetics market, valued at $6.23 billion in 2021, is projected to surge to $25.76 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031. This sector encompasses non-invasive treatments designed to address skin concerns such as scars, acne, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, dark skin, and stretch marks. Key procedures include cosmetic implants, chemical peels, dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, and microdermabrasion, all aimed at enhancing aesthetic appeal. Notable dermal fillers utilized in these treatments are hyaluronic acid (HA), calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA), poly-L-lactic acid, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA).

Several factors are driving the growth of the facial aesthetics market. The rising number of aesthetic procedures, increasing female demographic, the proliferation of key market players, and numerous product approvals are significant contributors. For instance, Galderma's Restylane Kysse, a hyaluronic acid filler approved by the U.S. FDA in May 2020, is designed to add lip fullness and smooth upper lip wrinkles. Similarly, in February 2022, Merz Aesthetics launched Radiesse (+) Lidocaine, an injectable implant for improving jawline contour in adults.

Technological advancements in aesthetic products further propel market growth. Solta Medical's Clear + Brilliant Touch laser, introduced in March 2021, exemplifies such innovation. This fractional laser technology enhances skin structure and function, aiding in the prevention of early aging signs and improving overall skin appearance.

Increasing self-awareness about physical appearance among the younger population also fuels demand for facial aesthetics. Lifestyle factors contributing to appearance issues, like facial hair and pigmentation, drive young individuals toward aesthetic treatments. For example, botulinum toxin injections, which reduce fine lines and wrinkles, are popular among the youth for their efficacy in facial aesthetic enhancements. Facial aesthetics procedures extend to lip enhancement, facial volume restoration, and skin rejuvenation techniques like full field ablative resurfacing, photo rejuvenation, and micro-ablative resurfacing.

Despite the robust growth, high costs associated with these procedures may hinder market expansion. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the average cost of a botulinum toxin injection is $446, with additional surgeon fees, which can be a barrier for widespread adoption.

Facial Aesthetics Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product, application, end user, and region:

Product Segment: Dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and others (including full field ablative, photo rejuvenation, micro-ablative resurfacing). Dermal fillers dominated in 2021 due to their popularity among young women and the effectiveness of hyaluronic acid treatments. The botulinum toxin segment is also expected to grow significantly, driven by ongoing R&D and rising demand for its therapeutic and aesthetic uses.

Application Segment: Facial line correction treatment, scar treatment, lip enhancement, volume restoration, and others (including age spots, wrinkle correction, skin lifting, and smoothening). Facial line correction led the market in 2021, boosted by the aging population's demand for such treatments.

End User Segment: Specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others (beauty salons, aesthetic clinics, office facilities). Hospitals dominated in 2021, but specialty & dermatology clinics are anticipated to see substantial growth due to rising prevalence of skin conditions and increasing number of specialized professionals.

Regional Analysis: North America held the largest market share in 2021, driven by a high number of procedures, product approvals, and technological advancements in the aesthetic sector. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing awareness, healthcare expenditures, and adoption of aesthetic procedures among the growing female population.

Key Market Players

Major players in the facial aesthetics market include AbbVie, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Syneron, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Elan Aesthetics, Evolus Inc., Fotona D.O.O, Galderma Laboratories, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma, Revance Therapeutics, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane, and Vital Esthetique.

These companies are instrumental in driving market growth through innovation, product launches, and strategic approvals, continuously shaping the future of the facial aesthetics industry.

