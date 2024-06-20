Anime Park Nijigen no Mori 'Godzilla 70th Anniversary Special' Part 2: 'SpaceGodzilla Special Exhibit'

Ziplining into the life-sized Godzilla Permanent exhibit at the Godzilla Museum Godzilla-themed room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

Special exhibit at the world's first permanent Godzilla Museum opens Thursday, July 4th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction at anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" has announced the opening of the "SpaceGodzilla Special Exhibit" from July 4th, 2024 to March 2nd, 2025 at its Godzilla Museum, as Part 2 of the attraction's "Godzilla 70th Anniversary Special".

The exhibit will feature displays from the world of the fan-favorite 1994 film "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla", including a rare display of an actual suit used during filming of a scene between "SpaceGodzilla" and the anti-Godzilla weapon "M.O.G.U.E.R.A." Additionally, large panels depicting major scenes from the film and an introductory display of the "Little Godzilla" that faces off against SpaceGodzilla are sure to excite Godzilla fans.

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla". Visitors can witness the "God of Destruction" at the "Godzilla Interception Operation" on Awaji Island, Japan.

Overview

Duration: Thursday, July 4th, 2024 – Sunday, March 2nd, 2025

Location: Anime park "Nijigen no Mori" (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Godzilla Musem, "Godzilla Interception Operation"

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Price: Included in entry tickets for "Godzilla Interception Operation"

*Entry price: adults 3,800 yen, children 2,200 yen, kids 1,700 yen (tax included)

*Adults: 12 years and up, children: 5 to 11 years (over 120 cm, 25 kg), kids: 5 to 11 years (under 120 cm, 25 kg)

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

Reference: Outline of "Godzilla Interception Operation"

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction themed around a life-sized Godzilla statue measuring 120 meters in length. This centerpiece, a representation of the monster emerging from the sea onto Awaji Island, overwhelms visitors with its fierce and awesome presence. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD), with missions including sailing right into the monster's jaws on a zipline and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/