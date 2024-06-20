Athena Ins: Revolutionizing Decentralized Insurance for DeFi Investments

SANTA FE, MEXICO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Ins launches a pioneering decentralized insurance solution, offering robust protection for DeFi investments against a backdrop of increasing security threats. This innovative protocol aims to safeguard crypto assets, ensuring secure investing in a volatile ecosystem.

Why Athena Ins

In response to the escalating security challenges in decentralized finance (DeFi), Athena Ins emerges as a vital solution. In May 2024 alone, the crypto space witnessed 30 hacks resulting in $574.6 million in losses, with $385 million stolen by hackers—a 666% increase from April 2024. Athena Ins addresses these issues by providing a decentralized insurance protocol that covers risks such as hacking, stablecoin depegging, and smart contract vulnerabilities. Built on the Ethereum lockchain, it eliminates traditional intermediaries, automating claims management through smart contracts.

Decentralized Architecture for Enhanced Protection

Athena Ins operates on multiple leading blockchains, including Arbitrum, Ethereum, Polygon, Linea, Base, and Starknet, ensuring seamless integration with major decentralized protocols. This multichain approach offers optimal protection to users across various networks. The protocol relies on a network of liquidity providers who strategically allocate capital across different coverage pools, enhancing stability and resilience through effective risk mutualization.

Innovative Claims Management

Athena Ins features a transparent claims management system. Compensation claims are processed by the decentralized court Kleros, ensuring fair and impartial decision-making through community voting and expert investigations, without centralized arbitration.

Dynamic Pricing for Fair Premiums

Athena Ins utilizes advanced risk assessment algorithms to offer insurance coverage at competitive rates. The protocol analyzes factors such as utilization rates and incident histories in real-time, enabling dynamic and fair premium calculation. This ensures optimal value for insured parties while maintaining economic viability.

Flexibility for Liquidity Providers

Liquidity providers benefit from flexibility in customizing their investments. They can select risk pools that match their strategies and risk tolerance, promoting optimal diversification and reducing the risk of isolated losses. This approach enhances capital allocation efficiency and overall protocol stability.

Leveraged Guarantee System

Athena Ins introduces a leveraged guarantee system, allowing liquidity providers to increase their exposure and potential returns without additional capital. The protocol also implements a fee redistribution model, where fees paid for coverage are redistributed to liquidity providers, creating a continuous revenue stream.

Robust Risk Management

Despite leveraging to boost returns, Athena Ins prioritizes stability and security. The protocol maintains adequate liquidity reserves to absorb potential shocks and ensures system solvency. Dynamically adjusted leverage limits contain excessive exposures, supporting sustainable growth.

The ATEN Token

The native ATEN token is central to Athena Ins, serving as a governance tool and economic incentive mechanism. Holders can participate in key decisions, and create new coverages. A deductible from each refund burns ATEN tokens, increasing their value with more hacks. A total of 3 billion ATEN tokens will be issued, with a strategic allocation for team, ecosystem development, liquidity, advisors, incentive programs, and sales.

Partnership with Angle

Athena Ins has partnered with Angle, a DeFi stablecoin protocol backed by the investment fund a16z, to offer insurance coverage against the systemic depegging risks that can affect any stablecoin, including Angle's USDA. This collaboration underscores both parties' commitment to protecting investors while highlighting the robustness and stability of the USDA stablecoin.

About Athena Ins

Athena Ins is a decentralized insurance protocol designed to protect DeFi investments against hacking, stablecoin depegging, and smart contract vulnerabilities. Built on the EVM blockchain, Athena Ins eliminates intermediaries, automating claims management through smart contracts. Athena Ins stands as a comprehensive solution to DeFi security challenges, offering innovative and transparent decentralized insurance. Its dynamic pricing, flexibility for liquidity providers, and robust risk management make it a vital player in the DeFi ecosystem. Join Athena Ins for secure and peace-of-mind investing in the DeFi sector. For more information, visit www.athenains.io.

