SOBRLIFE Revolutionizes the Beverage Industry with the Launch of SOBRLIFE Water
SOBRLIFE announces the release of SOBRLIFE Water, a premium artesian water to support recovery for all and drown the stigma. Available for pre-order now!
With SOBRLIFE Water, we aim to create a movement that inspires people to share their stories, drown the stigma, and embrace recovery out loud”DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOBRLIFE, a pioneering recovery and sober lifestyle brand founded by Dr. Harold Jonas, is proud to announce the upcoming release of SOBRLIFE Water, a premium artesian-sourced water that embodies the company's mission to "Drown the Stigma" surrounding addiction and recovery. This July 4th, SOBRLIFE Water will be available on Amazon, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to promote a culture of acceptance and support for individuals in recovery.
As a leading advocate for the sober community and pioneering creator of the Sober Network, Dr. J and his team have created a product that not only quenches your thirst but also sparks meaningful conversations and challenges the status quo. SOBRLIFE Water is more than just a beverage; it's a symbol of empowerment, unity, and freedom from the shackles of addiction.
Artesian water, sourced from natural underground springs, offers numerous benefits that align perfectly with the SOBRLIFE mission. Rich in minerals and electrolytes, artesian water helps to replenish and rebalance the body, making it an ideal choice for those in recovery. The natural filtering process of artesian water also ensures a smoother, cleaner taste, free from harsh chemicals and additives.
"We're thrilled to introduce SOBRLIFE and our new water to the world," said Dr. Harold Jonas, Founder of SOBRLIFE. "Our brand is dedicated to empowering individuals in recovery and promoting a culture of inclusivity. At SOBRLIFE, we aim to create a movement that inspires people to share their stories, drown the stigma, and embrace recovery out loud!"
With its new water as well as its fresh and clean clothing lines, SOBRLIFE officially invites all who are recovering in confidentiality and silence to raise their voices and - Recover out Loud! It's time to drown the stigma surrounding addiction and celebrate the strength and resilience of those who have overcome it. Join the movement and share your story, because recovery is something to be proud of!
SOBRLIFE Water is now available for pre-order, with a limited-time discount for early birds. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of a revolutionary movement in recovery that's changing the narrative around addiction and sobriety.
About SOBRLIFE
SOBRLIFE is a recovery and sober lifestyle brand founded by Dr. J, with a mission to promote a culture of acceptance, support, and inclusivity for individuals in recovery. Based in Delray Beach, Florida, the company offers a range of products and resources for those who support sobriety. With the launch of SOBRLIFE Water, the company takes a leap forward in its mission to create a world where recovery is celebrated and supported with fresh and clean water for all!
Join the conversation and help spread the word: #DrownTheStigma #SOBRLIFE #RecoveryRevolution #RecoverOutLoud
