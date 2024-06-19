DLNR News Release-Kaua’i’s Loop Road Closed Until at Least the End of the Year, June, 19, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

June 19, 2024

WAILUA FOREST MANAGEMENT ROAD (LOOP ROAD) CLOSED

(LĪHUʻE, KAUA‘I) – The Wailua Forest Management Road, “Loop Road” in the Līhuʻe -Koloa Forest Reserve will remain closed through the end of the year due to hazardous and impassable conditions caused by storm damage.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), the Wailua area has experienced numerous heavy rainfall events over the past six years. After the floods of 2018, DOFAW secured $2,000,000 from the legislature, and other funds, for forest road and crossing repairs.

DOFAW then began developing new designs at the “Queensland Crossing” or “3rd Crossing” to obtain necessary permits. Work was scheduled to begin this summer.

However, April rainfall events created additional challenges. Flood waters in the spring drastically altered the stream channel and new designs are now required for the repair of the crossing. The modified design will require a new hydrological survey and additional permits. Unfortunately, a permitting backlog may mean that it could be months before any work can begin.

DLNR currently has a contract to perform the needed repairs along some portions of Loop Road, the recently damaged 2nd Crossing, and the Queensland Crossing. Repairs on 4.5-miles of road mauka of the crossings will also be conducted by DOFAW.

The DLNR Engineering Division and professional consultants are assisting DOFAW. All work is expected to be completed by the end of December, depending on weather conditions and permitting. For safety reasons, the entire Loop Road will remain closed to all traffic until the project is completed.

