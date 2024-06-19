Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, June 20, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Thursday, June 20, include the following:

Thursday, June 20, at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will recognize Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 20 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Preservation Awards Ceremony, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.