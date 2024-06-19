Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,327 in the last 365 days.

Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, June 20, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Thursday, June 20, include the following: 

Thursday, June 20, at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will recognize Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 20 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Preservation Awards Ceremony, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

You just read:

Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more