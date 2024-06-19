Lupus Nephritis Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth From Forecast Period (2024-2034), Analyzes DelveInsight

Lupus Nephritis Market

The Lupus Nephritis market size was valued at ~USD 1,120 Million in the year 2022 and is anticipated to grow rapidly with CAGR from (2020-2034).

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Lupus Nephritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lupus Nephritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lupus Nephritis market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Lupus Nephritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Lupus Nephritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lupus Nephritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Lupus Nephritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Lupus Nephritis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Lupus Nephritis Market Report:

The Lupus Nephritis market size was valued at USD 1,120 Million in the year 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the United States held the largest portion of the market among the 7 Major Markets (7MM), amounting to 60%, with the UK following closely behind.

In November 2023, Roivant and Priovant released findings from their Phase II trial assessing oral brepocitinib in adults with moderate to severe active lupus. The study revealed that brepocitinib did not achieve its primary goal of demonstrating a Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Responder Index change of 4 (SRI-4) at Week 52.

In November 2023, Otsuka Pharmaceutical has filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the Japanese Ministry of Health seeking approval for voclosporin to be used in the treatment of lupus nephritis in Japan.

In September 2023, Kyowa Kirin has announced the approval of a biosimilar of rituximab to treat patients with lupus nephritis who have not responded adequately to standard therapies.

In 2023, the market size for lupus nephritis in the EU4 countries and the UK was about USD 300 million.

Pennesi and Benvenuto (2023) observed that lupus nephritis is more prevalent among children, occurring in 32–55% of cases, and tends to be more severe in this age group.

According to DelveInsight, the total number of existing cases of systemic lupus erythematosus in the 7 Major Markets (7MM) was approximately 660,000 in 2023.

Key Lupus Nephritis Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, Inc., Astrazeneca, Equillium, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others

Key Lupus Nephritis Therapies: Obinutuzumab, Mycophenolate Mofetil, Anifrolumab, Itolizumab, Myfortic, Zanubrutinib, and others

Lupus Nephritis Overview

Lupus nephritis is a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease. It specifically refers to inflammation of the kidneys caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the kidney tissues.

Get a Free sample for the Lupus Nephritis Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lupus-nephritis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lupus Nephritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Lupus Nephritis

Prevalent Cases of Lupus Nephritis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Lupus Nephritis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Lupus Nephritis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Lupus Nephritis epidemiology trends @ Lupus Nephritis Epidemiological Insights

Lupus Nephritis Market

The dynamics of the Lupus Nephritis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Obinutuzumab, Myfortic, and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Lupus Nephritis Therapies and Key Companies

Obinutuzumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Mycophenolate Mofetil: Genentech, Inc.

Anifrolumab: Astrazeneca

Itolizumab: Equillium

Myfortic: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers

Increase in research activities

Increasing disease prevalence

Surge in a number of clinical studies

Lupus Nephritis Market Barriers

High Lupus Nephritis Treatment costs

Need for novel Lupus Nephritis therapeutics

Surge in a number of clinical studies

Need for targeted treatment regimen

Scope of the Lupus Nephritis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lupus Nephritis Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, Inc., Astrazeneca, Equillium, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others

Key Lupus Nephritis Therapies: Obinutuzumab, Mycophenolate Mofetil, Anifrolumab, Itolizumab, Myfortic, Zanubrutinib, and others

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment: Lupus Nephritis current marketed and Lupus Nephritis emerging therapies

Lupus Nephritis Market Dynamics: Lupus Nephritis market drivers and Lupus Nephritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Lupus Nephritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Lupus Nephritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Lupus Nephritis market share @ Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Lupus Nephritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lupus Nephritis

3. SWOT analysis of Lupus Nephritis

4. Lupus Nephritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lupus Nephritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lupus Nephritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lupus Nephritis

9. Lupus Nephritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lupus Nephritis Unmet Needs

11. Lupus Nephritis Emerging Therapies

12. Lupus Nephritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lupus Nephritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Lupus Nephritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers

16. Lupus Nephritis Market Barriers

17. Lupus Nephritis Appendix

18. Lupus Nephritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.