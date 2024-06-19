Sarcopenia Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

Sarcopenia Market

The Sarcopenia market size was valued ~USD 2,731 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

DelveInsight’s “Sarcopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Sarcopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sarcopenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Sarcopenia Market Report:

In 2022, the United States holds the largest market share in Sarcopenia, valued at approximately USD 1,772 million, and this figure is projected to grow by 2034.

In 2022, the total market size for Sarcopenia in the EU4 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain) and the UK was USD 527 million. It is expected to experience significant growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years.

In 2022, Japan contributed USD 433 million in market revenue, representing 16% of the total market size in the 7 Major Markets (7MM).

In 2022, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Sarcopenia in the 7 Major Markets (7MM) was 26,894,823, and this figure is expected to increase at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the research period (2020-2034).

In the United States, Sarcopenia has the highest number of prevalent cases among the 7 Major Markets (7MM), totaling 14,888,096 cases. This number is anticipated to increase significantly in the near future, driven by advancements in diagnostic testing and a growing population.

In Europe, France had the largest number of people affected by Sarcopenia, totaling 1,901,995 cases in 2022, followed by Italy with 1,856,258 cases. In contrast, Spain had the lowest prevalence among the 7 Major Markets (7MM), with 703,434 cases in the same year.

In 2022, mild-to-moderate Sarcopenia had the greatest prevalence, impacting 21,793,920 individuals across the 7 Major Markets (7MM). Our projections indicate a continuous increase in these cases throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, Japan had approximately 5,196,704 diagnosed prevalent cases of Sarcopenia. These numbers are projected to rise at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to the increasing elderly population in the country.

Due to a limited number of advanced-stage treatments in clinical development, the anticipated approval of MyMD Pharmaceuticals' MYMD-1 and Biophytis's BIO101 is poised to bring substantial changes to the market dynamics between 2023 and 2034.

Key Sarcopenia Companies: Biophytis, MyMDPharmaceuticals, Inc, N12: Erasmus Medical Center, Erasmus Medical Center, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, MyMD Pharmaceutical, Lipocine Inc., and others

Key Sarcopenia Therapies: Sarconeos(BIO101), MYMD-1, Olimel, N12, bimagrumab, REGN1033 (SAR391786), MK-0773, MYMD-1, LPCN 1148, and others

The Sarcopenia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Sarcopenia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Sarcopenia market dynamics.

Sarcopenia Overview

Sarcopenia is a medical term that refers to the loss of muscle mass, strength, and function that occurs with aging.

Sarcopenia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Sarcopenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Sarcopenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Sarcopenia

Prevalent Cases of Sarcopenia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Sarcopenia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Sarcopenia

Sarcopenia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sarcopenia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Sarcopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Sarcopenia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Sarcopenia Therapies and Key Companies

Sarconeos(BIO101): Biophytis

MYMD-1: MyMDPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Olimel N12: Erasmus Medical Center

bimagrumab: Novartis

REGN1033 (SAR391786): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

MK-0773: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

MYMD-1: MyMD Pharmaceutical

LPCN 1148: Lipocine Inc.

Sarcopenia Market Strengths

Lifestyle modifications, including exercise and proper nutrition, have shown efficacy in preventing and managing sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia Market Opportunities

Improved integration of sarcopenia screening and management into routine healthcare practices can enhance early detection and intervention.

Scope of the Sarcopenia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Sarcopenia Companies: Biophytis, MyMDPharmaceuticals, Inc, N12: Erasmus Medical Center, Erasmus Medical Center, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, MyMD Pharmaceutical, Lipocine Inc., and others

Key Sarcopenia Therapies: Sarconeos(BIO101), MYMD-1, Olimel, N12, bimagrumab, REGN1033 (SAR391786), MK-0773, MYMD-1, LPCN 1148, and others

Sarcopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Sarcopenia current marketed and Sarcopenia emerging therapies

Sarcopenia Market Dynamics: Sarcopenia market drivers and Sarcopenia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Sarcopenia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Sarcopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

