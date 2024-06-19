Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting
ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2024 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario.
At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:
|Nominee
|
Votes For
|Votes Against
|Jack Stoch
|12,169,034
|7,675
|Dianne Stoch
|11,956,242
|220,467
|Ian Atkinson
|8,726,634
|3,450,075
|Chris Bryan
|12,102,134
|74,575
|Johannes H. C. van Hoof
|12,101,134
|75,575
Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.
At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.
|For further information, contact:
|Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
|
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com