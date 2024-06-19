Submit Release
No More Travel FOMO: FLOQSTA Solves the Struggle to Find Travel Companions

Social travel platform connecting like-minded people with Artificial Intelligence.

Boston, MA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For young people who love to travel but often lack friends with similar interests to join them, FLOQSTA has the solution. The social travel platform uses AI to connect like-minded solo travelers so they can confidently book that dream trip without worrying about going it alone.

FLOQSTA is raising funds from non-accredited investors through a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on Wefunder. With over $250,000 already committed, FLOQSTA is giving everyone a chance to get in on the ground floor. 

Investor and philanthropist Aditya Gosh remarked, “I see the potential for this network to grow internationally, into large markets like India, where young people are keen to explore the world, enjoy travel adventures, and make friendships beyond their immediate circle.”

"Younger generations crave travel experiences, but lack of travel companions too often puts their wanderlust on hold," said Dasha Kuksenko, co-founder and CEO of FLOQSTA. "Our platform removes that barrier by using AI to build socially compatible travel groups. You can book your dream trip with confidence, knowing you'll be exploring amazing destinations alongside like-minded adventurers."

Key benefits of the FLOQSTA platform include:

  • Proprietary AI algorithms match users into "floqs" - harmonious groups of travelers with shared interests
  • Collaborative trip planning and curated travel recommendations within each floq
  • Vibrant community that facilitates real connections before departing
  • Commitment to safety 

"FLOQSTA is the travel companion you've always wished for," Kuksenko said. "We're using advanced technology to solve a very human problem - the desire for authentic shared experiences."

