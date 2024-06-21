CELEBRATE NATIONAL SMOOTHIE DAY WITH SMOODI: REVOLUTIONIZING HEALTHY SMOOTHIES AT THE TOUCH OF A BUTTON
Embrace the Summer Freshness with smoodi on International Smoothie Day and International Yoga Day, June 21stBOSTON, MA, US, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark the calendar and get ready with smoodi, the cutting-edge turnkey smoothie station blending fresh beverages with just the touch of a button. As everyone ushers in the official first day of summer, smoodi is set to make this year’s National Smoothie Day an unforgettable celebration of the beloved cold, fresh fruit beverage. This year, we’re also embracing International Yoga Day on June 21st, amplifying the day’s focus on health and balance with the simplicity and convenience of smoodi.
smoodi is revolutionizing the way everyone enjoy smoothies, making them more affordable, fresh, and accessible on demand at locations ranging from roadside stops and convenience stores to universities, hospitals, and beyond.
“At smoodi, we're transforming summer hydration with the ultimate convenience: icy cold, nutrient-packed smoothies that empower everyone to embrace healthier habits. Our self-serve smoodi stations deliver top-quality smoothies without the need for on-site staffing, offering an affordable, fast, and delicious refreshment anytime, anywhere,” said Pascal Kriesche, co-founder and CEO of smoodi.
Top Tips for Enjoying smoodi on International Smoothie Day:
For those searching for their favorite smoodi on this national holiday or any day, head to getsmoodi.com or the smoodi app to find locations and partners near everyone. Each smoodi station, with the convenience of a vending machine and the quality of a tropical smoothie bar, offers three delectable, pre-batched recipes:
• Brain Boost featuring strawberry, banana, raspberry, and blackberry
• Green Energizer, a vibrant mix of spinach, mango, matcha, and banana
• Tropical Vibes, a blissful blend of mango, orange, pineapple, and coconut
Discovering the perfect smoodi:
1. Select the preferred smoothie cup
2. Peel the seal
3. Scan the cup under the machine and let it blend! In just 60 seconds, one can have a delicious and healthy smoothie with no added sugars and no staff or blender cleanup required.
smoodi’s mission is to bring the joy and nutrition of smoothies to everyone, whether at a remote gas station, a bustling college cafeteria, a quick service food stop, or even in the waiting rooms of hospitals and airports. With smoodi, everyone deserves a delicious smoothie.
