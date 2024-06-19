Ten Family Business Leaders Spotlight Succession Issues in New Family Enterprise USA Video
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new video, ten generationally-owned family business leaders from around the country discuss concerns they face with succession planning and how it will affect their businesses now, and for their Next Generation of leadership.
The video is part of series, “Unsung Heroes,” presented by Family Enterprise USA to help generationally-owned family businesses face critical issues, including unfair taxation, workplace changes, and succession planning. Family Enterprise USA is a bi-partisan organization advocating for family businesses on Capitol Hill.
The video features ten executives from Maine to Hawaii and from diverse industries, such as food products, construction, chemicals, real estate, and government services.
“Grappling with the issues of transitioning from one generation to the next is of critical concern to generationally-owned family business leadership right now,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA. “In this video, we talk with ten well-established family business executives about what they are facing today, and how they are dealing with these critical issues in the future,” she said. “The answers are different for each business.”
The ten leaders featured in the video are: Drew Everett, Chairman, Bush Bros. and Co.; Mike Davis, President, Industrial Roofing Cos.; David Rothberg, Chairman, Laticrete Intl.; Sherri Bovino, President, Global 1st Flagship; David Plimpton, President/CEO, Inolex; Chad Goodfellow, CEO, Goodfellow Bros.; David Brown, CEO/President, Wyo-Ben Inc.; Kent Thompson, CEO, Thompson Realty Group; Larry Lippow, President/CEO, Lippow Development Co.; and Mark Peters, CEO, Butterball Farms.
To watch the full video, and others, go to: https://familyenterpriseusa.com/polling-and-research/family-business-stories/
If you have a family business and a story to tell about your success and/or challenges, go to www.familyenterpriseusa to submit them to us on the Contact page.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.
Bob Chew
