Natharvest Global Partners with 11 Companies to Bring Specialty Food to US Consumers
Malaysian companies meeting the rising demand for international flavors in U.S. supermarkets and retail outlets
We're delighted to bring these unique Malaysian flavors to the American market. We believe these exceptional foods will captivate the taste buds of many and become favorites in American households.”HILLSBOROUGH, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natharvest Global is thrilled to announce its partnership with 11 Malaysian companies to bring an exciting new lineup of specialty foods at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2024. This collaboration aims to provide American retailers, wholesalers, and food distributors with a fresh and diverse selection of unique products.
— Dan Sharif, CEO Natharvest Global
The Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest trade show for specialty foods in North America, will take place in New York City from June 23 to 25, 2024. This event is a prime opportunity for global businesses to showcase their products and establish new business relationships with American retailers and distributors.
Natharvest Global's curated selection includes an array of products such as sweet and sour stingless bee honey, Sarawak black and white peppers, a variety of noodles and ramen, delectable cookies, seasonings and spices, chickpeas, tempeh and chocolate snacks, granola, sauces, premix coffee and tea, and more. The drink range features specialty coffee and tea, oat drinks, herbal beverages, and naturally oxygenated mineral water.
Adding to this selection, Natharvest Global also presents a variety of Asian halal ethnic foods, including sambal, rice noodles (laksa), vermicelli (bihun), asam pedas, coconut paste, and fried shallot. These offerings cater to the growing demand for authentic Asian halal food options in the U.S. market.
These products target natural, halal, and ethnic markets as well as mainstream consumers.
With the increasing demand for international flavors among American consumers, as evidenced by the many supermarkets and retail outlets now offering international aisles, Natharvest’s goal is to collaborate with retailers and distributors who are passionate about offering their customers fresh and exciting products.
The Malaysian companies collaborating with Natharvest Global to bring these products to North America include: Nims Adeliciousz Sdn Bhd, Brain Story Sdn Bhd, World Prominence Sdn Bhd, Munif Hijjaz Sdn Bhd, G&H Cake House Sdn Bhd, Farmers River International Sdn Bhd, Bubbles O2 Sdn Bhd, Joeyees Trading Sdn Bhd, Rezza Productive Sdn Bhd, Mislinda Food Manufacturing Sdn Berhad, and Bayu Gagah Marketing Sdn Bhd.
These companies offer a range of retail-ready, private-label, and food service products, meeting the diverse needs of food retailers and wholesalers.
"We're delighted to bring these unique Malaysian flavors to the American market," said Dan Sharif, CEO of Natharvest Global. "We believe these exceptional foods will captivate the taste buds of many and become favorites in American households."
Dan also expressed his gratitude to SME Bank Malaysia and the Malaysian Agriculture Counselor Office in Washington, D.C., for their support in bringing these products to the United States.
Retailers, wholesalers, and distributors interested in these new products are invited to visit Booth #150 at the Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Convention Center from June 23-25, 2024.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.malaysianimport.com
ABOUT NATHARVEST GLOBAL
Natharvest Global is an importer and marketer of Malaysian specialty foods, committed to bringing unique and high-quality products to the American market. With a dedicated warehouse in New Jersey, Natharvest Global ensures efficient distribution for retailers and distributors across the United States. Since 2018, it has been importing and marketing Malaysian specialty foods across all sales channels.
Dan Sharif
Natharvest Global
dan@malaysianimport.com