Congressman Ciscomani Joins FHLBank San Francisco in Tucson to Address Affordable Housing Crisis Through Multi-Agency Efforts

TUSCON, Ariz., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a dedicated effort to promote affordable housing solutions in Arizona, Congressman Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06) hosted a roundtable discussion with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) at his district office in Tucson on Tuesday, June 18. The roundtable brought together leaders in affordable housing, community organizations, financial institutions, and other stakeholders throughout the area to discuss how multi-agency support and public-private partnerships across government agencies could play a pivotal role in solving the housing crisis in Arizona.



As the only member of the Arizona delegation to sit on the House Appropriations Committee, earlier this year the Congressman played a pivotal role in securing $26 million in federal funding for community projects in his district and $45 million for Department of Veterans Affairs programs. This funding will support multiple initiatives in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, including the creation and preservation of housing for the elderly, workforce development, rural community development, and water infrastructure initiatives. During the roundtable, Congressman Ciscomani outlined his plan for emergency legislation, which would authorize a multi-agency Demonstration Program to encourage public-private partnerships across government agencies with the goal of increasing housing, and called for immediate collaboration to help solve the housing crisis.

“As Arizona’s housing affordability crisis continues to worsen, meetings like this are critical to finding solutions that will make housing accessible for all Arizonans,” said Ciscomani. “This discussion with stakeholders from a variety of industries underscored the need for legislation like mine which authorizes a multi-agency Demonstration Program. This program is designed to encourage collaboration, innovation, and public-private partnerships across government agencies to increase the production of ‘workforce’ housing and housing affordability to lower-income households. Thank you to the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco for facilitating this important discussion, which strengthens our community’s collective efforts to improve access to affordable housing.”

“There is an unprecedented and critical need to address housing affordability throughout Arizona, and across our country as a whole,” said Alanna McCargo, president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is committed to our mission to address this persistent challenge, and we continue to work diligently through our Affordable Housing Program and community investment initiatives to provide families and individuals the resources they need to access a secure and affordable place to call home. We applaud Congressman Ciscomani for giving the affordable housing crisis the time and attention it deserves, and for bringing so many thought leaders together to foster collaboration and work towards actionable solutions.”

In addition to Congressman Ciscomani and senior members of FHLBank San Francisco, the list of attendees included:



David Adame, FHLBank San Francisco, Board Member Maryann Beerling, Compass Affordable Housing, Chief Executive Officer, and FHLBank San Francisco, Affordable Housing Advisory Council Member David Wohl, Newport SW, President Dale Cooper, Foothills Bank, VP & Chief Appraiser Sharee Adkins, GoWest Credit Union Association, Chief Impact Officer & Foundation Executive Director Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott, Vantage West Credit Union, President/CEO David Howell, Wells Fargo, SVP & Director of State & Local Government Relations Eric Renaud, Pima Federal Credit Union, President/CEO David Matthews, First Western Trust, Market President Meghan Heddings, Family Housing Resources, Executive Director

FHLBank San Francisco is dedicated to supporting housing initiatives throughout its three-state region, including Arizona, California, and Nevada. Since 1990, the Bank has awarded $1.3 billion in AHP grants to construct, preserve, or purchase over 150,000 units of quality rental and owner-occupied affordable housing, including $32.9 million in 2023 alone. Together, the 11 regional FHLBanks that make up Federal Home Loan Bank System are one of the largest privately capitalized sources of grant funding for affordable housing in the United States.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

