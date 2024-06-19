Relativity, Quantum Mechanics and the Exquisite Design of the Universe: The Science Behind the Compelling Connection

Dr. Bo Kirkwood uses science to demonstrate that the universe, Earth and mankind are intertwined in a way that is exquisitely fine-tuned and designed for our presence and survival. Dr. Kirkwood has studied, written and spoken about intelligent design for decades.

Physician and author Bo Kirkwood wants audiences to know their existence is purposeful — not accidental.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is there a purpose to the existence of people, or are human beings just a fortunate, accidental outcome of a very lucky sequence of events?

“For the secular materialist, we are all made of stardust and here by chance and chance alone, with no particular purpose. When we die, we will turn back into the stardust from whence we came, with no afterlife and no accountability,” said physician and author Bo Kirkwood. His research, however, found something to the contrary: the universe is exquisitely fine-tuned, and it seems especially so for the existence of mankind.

In his latest book, A Purpose Driven God, Dr. Kirkwood uses scientific concepts such as relativity and quantum mechanics as well as logic and reason to explore answers to some of life’s most perplexing questions — Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I going? Why is there something and not nothing? — to help readers better understand and embrace humanity’s role in the universe.

“The answers to these questions are more than just academic; they are vitally important in forming our worldview,” he said.

Dr. Kirkwood explains that purpose is found in physics, the biologic world, the human body, and in mathematics and all the physical constants that make up the fabric of the universe. In A Purpose Driven God, he shares compelling evidence that there seems, indeed, to also be some purpose for which humans have been placed on this earth.

“My book uses science to establish that the universe, Earth and mankind are intertwined and demonstrate exquisite design and purpose — suggesting that the best explanation is an intelligent designer,” he added.

About the Author

Dr. Bo Kirkwood is a retired family physician who most recently served as a hospice doctor for Heart to Heart Hospice in Southeast Texas. He graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor's degree in biology, from the University of Houston Clear Lake with an M.A. in behavioral science and from the University Health Science Center in Fort Worth, North Texas University, with a medical degree. He practiced family medicine in his hometown of Pasadena, Texas, for 36 years. He was a professor of medicine for Lincoln Memorial University Medical School, as well as adjunct professor of medicine at McGovern Medical School in Houston, Baylor Medical School in Houston and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

Dr. Kirkwood has a special interest in Christian apologetics and in intelligent design and has lectured on these topics for many years with many of his lectures available on YouTube. He is the author of three books — Unveiling the DaVinci Code, The Evolution Delusion and The Purpose Driven God, and co-authored with his brothers Dr. Ron and Dr. John Kirkwood, Christian Ethics and Medical Science. He has contributed articles to Truth Magazine as well as other publications.

An avid golfer who is passionate about the Houston Cougars and Astros, Dr. Kirkwood and his wife, Cherry, raise quarter horses and have two English Labradors. He served in the church for over two decades and continues to preach and teach Bible classes on various subjects. He is available for lectures and classes.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Purpose-Driven-God-Bo-Kirkwood/dp/1589303261/

A Purpose Driven God

Publisher: Selah Publishing Group

Release Date: June 1, 2024

ISBN-10: ‎1589303261

ISBN-13: ‎978-1589303263

Available from Amazon.com

