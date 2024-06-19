Verific’s Front-End Platforms Now Powering AI EDA Startups, Serving as Foundational Technology for a New and Emerging Market

AI EDA newcomers Metalware, PrimisAI, Silimate, stealth-mode startup latest Verific Users

Verific’s unsurpassed language support used for fast, accurate LLM development

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verific Design Automation today affirmed its position as the leading provider of front-end platforms powering an emerging electronic design automation (EDA) space by collaborating with a group of well-funded artificial intelligence (AI) EDA startups.

These new AI EDA companies use Verific’s unsurpassed language support for fast, accurate large language model (LLM) development, speeding time to market for products that range from functional verification, chip design to code development.

AI EDA providers PrimisAI and Silimate, founded by former chip designers, will be in the Verific booth (#1414) AI showcase at the 61st Design Automation Conference (DAC) June 24-26 at Moscone West in San Francisco.

“This new and exciting market segment is about to change the entire makeup of the EDA industry,” says Rick Carlson, vice president of Verific. “We are about to see a variety of tools, technologies and methodologies destined to change the way chip design and verification is done.”

Introducing the EDA Startups Ushering in the Era of AI EDA

PrimisAI and Silimate will be showcased in the Verific DAC booth and present their unique use of AI technology to eliminate error-prone repetitive tasks for efficient and more productive chip design.

PrimisAI offers a generative AI solution for chip design with advanced language-to-code and language-to-verification capabilities through its interactive AI assistant to address complex hardware challenges across the entire design stack from concept to bitstream/GDSII. RapidGPT, unveiled earlier this year, lets engineers interact with their design and the entire EDA ecosystem with a natural language interface, boosting productivity and accelerating time-to-market. Founded by serial entrepreneur Naveed Sherwani who serves as chairman and CEO, PrimisAI is backed by two early-stage investors.

“Verific’s front-end platform lived up to its well-earned status of industry standard as we implemented it in RapidGPT,” remarks Pierre-Emmanuel Gaillardon, CSO of PrimisAI. “The robustness and quality of the Verific front-end platform ensured we would deliver a tool that would give engineers a seamless and efficient workflow.”

Silimate, backed by Y Combinator, is building the co-pilot for chip designers to help build better chips faster. Silimate finds functional bugs, predicts power, performance and area (PPA) issues, and recommends real and accurate fixes in real time, and is already being used by chip teams building complex IP and SoCs. Co-founders Ann Wu and Akash Levy previously built chips and EDA tools at Apple, Stanford, NVIDIA, and Synopsys.

“Verific consistently produces quality products and offers exceptional quality support,” comments Wu. “Their parsers are fantastic and result in very quick tool bring-up times for our customers.”

Metalware co-founded by Ryan Chow and Andrew Nedea is another Verific front-end platform user. It was started with initial funding from Y Combinator with the mission to accelerate embedded development using AI technology after personally experiencing repeated bottlenecks in embedded software at SpaceX. The Metalware AI EDA tools help designers rapidly write HDL and embedded C/C++ by combining insights from manuals, datasheets and code, offering 10x faster development by automating low-level programming.

“Verific embodies our stated goals to reduce the time it takes to design chips and systems,” affirms Chow. “Verific and its team of experienced EDA engineers have shown repeatedly that its front-end platforms enable a project that would normally take days to be completed in hours.”

Another AI EDA startup in stealth mode is also a new Verific user. Details will be announced shortly.

DAC AI Showcase

Verific will demonstrate its SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF front-end platforms, while PrimisAI and Silimate will be in the Verific DAC Booth #1414 at various times of the day to give 10-minute presentations.

DAC will be held from Monday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 26, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Moscone West in San Francisco.

To arrange a demonstration or private meeting, send email to info@verific.com

DAC registration is open.

About Verific Design Automation

Verific Design Automation is the leading provider of SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms that enable project groups to develop advanced electronic design automation (EDA) products quickly and cost effective worldwide. With offices in Alameda, Calif., and Kolkata, India, Verific has shipped more than 60,000 copies of its software used worldwide by the EDA and semiconductor industry since it was founded in 1999.

Engage with Verific at:

Email: info@verific.com

Website: www.verific.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verific-design-automation-inc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Verific-Design-Automation-100448363329771/

Verific Design Automation acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services. Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited.