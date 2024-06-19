Highlights

Hydrothermal vents exert different mortalities on different mesozooplankton taxa.

Low pH significantly increases mesozooplankton mortality.

Lethal mesozooplankton effects decrease with increasing distance from hydrothermal vents.

Mesozooplankton mortalities differ with monsoonal periods.

Abstract

The shallow hydrothermal vents (HVs) of Kueishan Island are considered as a template for studying the extremes of sulfide-polluted and acidified water. The present study examined the biological and spatiotemporal aspects of mesozooplankton mortality in waters around this extreme HV environment. Zooplankton sample collection was carried out in three monsoonal periods and the results revealed that there was a significant decrease in the mortality of total mesozooplankton with increasing distance from the HVs. The overall mortality of mesozooplankton showed a significant negative correlation with sea surface temperature and pH. Particularly, mortality of copepods showed a significant negative correlation with pH, whereas it was significantly positive correlated with sea surface temperature in the southwest monsoon prevailing period. Overall, the results may imply a situation that zooplankton will encounter in the more acidified environment of a future ocean.

Davidson A. M., Tseng L-C., Wang Y-G. & Hwang J-S., 2024. Mortality of mesozooplankton in an acidified ocean: Investigating the impact of shallow hydrothermal vents across multiple monsoonal periods. Marine Pollution Bulletin 205: 116547. doi: 0.1016/j.marpolbul.2024.116547. Article.

