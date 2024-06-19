Clinical Nutrition for Diabetes Care Market Projected to Reach $4 Billion by 2028

Clinical Nutrition for Diabetes Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clinical nutrition for diabetes care market has seen robust growth in recent years, with market size increasing from $2.72 billion in 2023 to $2.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as advocacy by medical professionals, a rise in lifestyle diseases, increased consumer awareness, healthcare infrastructure development, and the rising prevalence of diabetes.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $4 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.1%. Key drivers for this growth include increased insurance coverage for diabetes management, higher healthcare expenditure, the obesity epidemic, an aging population, and the continued rise in diabetes prevalence.

Diabetes Epidemic Fuels Market Growth

The growing prevalence of diabetes is a primary factor driving the market for clinical nutrition in diabetes care. Diabetes, characterized by high blood sugar levels, is becoming more common due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, genetic predisposition, and aging populations. Clinical nutrition plays a crucial role in managing diabetes by providing tailored dietary plans that help regulate blood sugar levels, promote weight management, and reduce the risk of complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people aged 20-79 with diabetes is projected to rise from 537 million in 2021 to 783 million by 2045.

Key Market Players

Major companies in the clinical nutrition for diabetes care market include:

Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi-Aventis LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings Inc., Medtronic plc, Danone SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Senseonics Holdings Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Glanbia plc, Perrigo Company plc, Dexcom Inc., Nestlé Health Science S.A., Tandem Diabetes Care, Nutricia International Private Limited, MannKind Corp, Omada Health, Senseonics Holdings Inc., Diasome Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zucara Therapeutics Inc., Victus Inc.

Specialized Nutritional Formulations

Companies are increasingly focusing on developing specialized nutritional formulations to meet the specific dietary needs of diabetes patients. These formulations aim to manage blood sugar levels and support overall health. For instance, Danone India launched Protinex Diabetes Care in December 2021, a product designed to meet the nutritional requirements of Indians with diabetes. This product is fortified with 26 essential vitamins and minerals, is low in fat, contains no added sugar, and has a low Glycemic Index (GI) of 17, which helps in managing blood sugar levels.

Geographic Insights

North America was the largest region in the clinical nutrition for diabetes care market in 2023. Other regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The clinical nutrition for diabetes care market is segmented as follows:

1. By Product:

o Oral Nutrition

o Parenteral Nutrition

o Enteral Feeding Formulas

2. By Stage:

o Adult

o Pediatric

3. By Sales Channel:

o Online

o Retail

o Institutional Sales

The clinical nutrition for diabetes care market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, advancements in specialized nutritional products, and greater healthcare spending. Key trends such as personalized nutrition plans and digital health integration will likely play a significant role in shaping the future of this market, providing new opportunities for innovation and improved patient outcomes.

