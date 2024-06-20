Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market Updates 2024 : is Projected to Surpass USD 339.5 Million by 2031

Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market

The growth of the global fatty bases for suppositories market is driven by an increase in the rectal route, which is a great alternative for drug delivery.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market," the fatty bases for suppositories market size was valued at $197.90 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $339.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Suppositories are solid medication dosage forms for insertion into body cavities other than the mouth. They are administered via rectal or vaginal channels.

Originated as a more convenient alternative to liquid enema formulations. Serve as a viable drug delivery option for bitter and unpleasant medications.

Frequently used in pediatrics to treat symptoms resembling constipation. The possibility of mucosal irritability at the site of use limits their usage.

𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Hard Fat

Water Miscible Base

Emulsifying Bases

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Gattefossé

STEARINERIE DUBOIS

SpecializedRx Products, LLC

IOI Oleo GmbH

Dow

Croda International Plc

CD Formulation

Tianshui Huayuan Pharmaceutical Equipment Technology Co., Ltd

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on base type, the emulsifying bases sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and will have significant market share in global market in forecasted years

Based on region, the Europe market is projected to have a significant market share in the projected years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fatty bases for suppositories market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing fatty bases for suppositories market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the fatty bases for suppositories market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global fatty bases for suppositories market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

