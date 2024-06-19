Сall for proposals for the new Enterprise Europe Network – open to Moldova and Ukraine!

The European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency (EISMEA) has opened a call for proposals to set up the Enterprise Europe Network from 1 July 2025 until 31 December 2028.

The purpose of the Enterprise Europe Network is to help European SMEs innovate, grow and scale in the EU Single Market and beyond.

This call aims to select the consortia that will make up the Network.

The European Commission aims to receive proposals from established business support organisations with proven experience in providing business support services to SMEs, such as, for example, chambers of commerce, craft or industry, innovation agencies, regional development agencies, trade promotion agencies, universities, research and/or technology transfer organisations and other organisations with relevant experience.

The competition is open to Moldova and Ukraine as countries participating in the EU Single Market Programme.

The indicative call budget is €182.5 million.

The call has two deadlines – 19 September 2024 and 4 February 2025.

Find out more

Press release