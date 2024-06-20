Antonio McBroom and Scott Greenberg to Keynote 2024 FBR Franchise Operations Summit
Franchise Business Review’s 2024 Summit will be held October 22-24 in Denver, CO
There’s a clear demand for practical, hands-on learning targeted specifically for franchise operations professionals, and the FBR Summit is designed to meet that need.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee, employee, and customer satisfaction within the franchise sector, has announced the lineup for the 2024 FBR Summit, October 22-24 in Denver, CO.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
Now in its third year, the Summit brings together franchise operations executives, franchise business coaches, franchise HR leaders, and franchise operations teams that directly support franchisees for two-plus days of interactive learning.
“For nearly 20 years, FBR’s mission has been to help franchise brands drive performance, and the Summit is a natural extension of that,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “The Summit was created to share the collective knowledge of the franchise community—tried and true tips and strategies as well as new ways of thinking—to help franchise operations leaders and their teams make an immediate and lasting impact on their franchisees’ success.”
This year’s keynote speakers are high-profile thought leaders in the franchise sector. Antonio L. McBroom, a distinguished multi-unit, multi-brand business and real estate developer with Ben & Jerry’s and Starbucks locations across the Southeast, joins the Summit on Wednesday, October 23, to share insights and inspiration on C.E.O. Life—how franchise leaders work together to create extraordinary lives by being passionate, selfish, and tenacious.
Scott Greenberg, franchise performance expert and author of Stop the Shift Show and The Wealthy Franchisee, kicks off the final day of the Summit with practical advice for franchise support teams on how to coach franchise owners on one of the biggest pain points they encounter—motivating and managing hourly employees.
The Summit is designed to be a high-energy, high participation event featuring non-traditional sessions, including a game show-style competition, case study working groups, roundtable discussions, brain training exercises, as well as an invite-only executive session exclusively for C-level and VP operations executives. You can see the full schedule of events here.
“There’s a clear demand for practical, hands-on learning targeted specifically for franchise operations professionals, and the FBR Summit is designed to meet that need,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “It’s not your standard panel-style conference; it is intentionally and thoughtfully designed to deliver a dynamic, interactive learning and networking experience for franchise support teams. The response we have received is overwhelmingly positive, and the Summit just gets bigger and better every year.”
Registration for the FBR Summit is now open at www.fbrsummit.com. Seats are limited. Register early to secure a spot. Group discounts are available.
To get a preview of some of the topics and experts that will be featured at the Summit, join us for a free virtual roundtable discussion on June 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpcOuvqzwqG9d7xMZMoQIY7s2C8BRpFTc1
The FBR Summit is graciously sponsored by these leading franchise suppliers:
AC Inc, EZee Assist, Profitkeeper, Thryv, CareerPlug, Cheng Cohen, Delightree, Franwise, Location3, ProfitSoup, serviceminder, Stay in Your Lane, Transitiv, Zorakle, AnswerConnect, ClickTecs, Faegre Drinker, Franchise Soft, Franchise Speakers, Plave Koch, Rocket Barn Marketing, TSource, Valenta, and Franchise Pulse
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.com.
