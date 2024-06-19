alt.ai collaborates with Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo on Japan's first implementation of digital clones for business succession
TOKYO, JAPAN, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc. (https://alt.ai/en/), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce a collaboration with Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. (head office: Sakai City, Osaka; CEO: Yoshiaki Nishida). Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo focuses on community-based land utilization in Osaka; to date, the company has built more than 718 buildings using a unique construction method to shorten construction periods, reduce costs, and achieve high value-added construction. The partnership has resulted in a prototype AI clone that reproduces the thoughts and know-how of Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo’s outgoing president, Yoshiaki Nishida. This is the first and only case in Japan where a digital clone has been used for business succession in the construction industry. (As of June 19, 2024, based on in-house research)
alt.ai collaborates with Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo on Japan's first implementation of digital clones for business successionーConnecting AI clones that carry management's strategic thinking and know-how to the next generation of management in the diversifying
As Japan faces a potentially sharp decline in its working population, a crisis looms in the loss of valuable employment and technology that companies have cultivated over the years. However, in business succession, it is important not only to entrust the positions of president and CEO to a successor, but also to pass on the ideas and know-how of the management to the next generation.
In order to pass on its accumulated managerial and technical know-how to the next generation and at the same time improve employee productivity, Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo is using CLONEdev, a personality generation platform developed by alt that enables the digital reproduction of human beings.
As a first step in this initiative, alt and Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo have created an AI clone modeled after Nishida—known for developing Japan's first “low-cost condominium”—and will unveil it at the inauguration ceremony for the new president and chairman, scheduled for June 21, 2024. This AI clone learned Nishida's characteristics and ideas, as well as Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo's philosophy and values, and can also respond to multiple languages, including English and Chinese. The clone will contribute to the further development and business creation of Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo, as it will be able to respond to various needs in an increasingly globalized Japanese society.
The prototype will be used in interviews and consultations with clones, as well as in the collaborative promotion of seminars and lectures, with the aim of fostering full-fledged AI clones that can learn and pass on Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo's technical know-how.
In Japan, business succession has become a major social issue due to multiple factors, including the aging of managers. Some estimates put the number of companies at risk of going out of business due to lack of successors—mostly small and medium-sized enterprises—at over 600,000 nationwide, with around 22 trillion yen of GDP at risk of being lost. alt believes that this attempt to take over businesses using digital clones is a meaningful challenge in considering the creation of a unique Japanese method of solving social issues, as AI technology can serve as a driving force to improve productivity and a deterrent to the decline in competitiveness in Japan.
Additionally, on March 28, 2024, alt announced CloneM&A,* a matching system to address corporate closure risks and business succession issues. Together with the challenge of business succession through digital cloning with Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo, we will continue to strive toward drastic solutions to Japan's social issues.
※CloneM&A：https://alt.ai/news_en/news_en-2715/
▶About CLONEdev https://clone.dev/
CLONEdev, the world's first digital personality reproduction system, operates through the Clone Modeling Engine, a generator of artificial consciousness. Incorporating the user's lifelog, the digital clone is generated with a simple operation of the web UI. This is a generative AI platform that combines the lifelog data stored in alt’s "alt ID" data storage system with language processing, image generation, and other technologies to derive each person's personality and generate output that enables dialogue with their intentions.
*Alpha version released on May 2023: https://alt.ai/news_en/news_en-2186/
▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions
https://alt.ai/aiprojects/gpt/
■About Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Shinwa Kensetsu Kogyo provides consulting services for effective land utilization, primarily in Sakai City, Osaka. Since its second president and current chairman, Yoshiaki Nishida, developed "low-cost condominiums," the company has continued to maximize the asset value of landowners by strengthening its construction techniques, planning capabilities, and product appeal.
https://e-shinwa.net/
■About alt Inc.
Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.
https://alt.ai/en
＜CloneM&A Inquiries to:＞
Masataka Inoue (New Business Development Department)
e-mail: clonema@alt.ai
<Alliance Inquiries to:>
We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.
Please feel free to contact us.
Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)
e-mail: gptsolutions@alt.ai
<Media Inquiries to:>
Misako Nishizawa
alt Inc.
press@alt.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
alt.ai | Our Vision Personal A.I World