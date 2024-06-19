Ethan Allen Day: Honoring a Pioneer and a Proud American Brand

DANBURY, Conn., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 21, Ethan Allen will hold its annual Ethan Allen Day celebration at the company’s headquarters, in addition to local events at its Design Centers and manufacturing plants throughout North America.



“We’ve celebrated this important milestone since 2016, when the state of Vermont declared June 23 to be Ethan Allen Day,” said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are proud to honor the pioneering spirit of our namesake and to celebrate our 92-year heritage as a proud American brand.”

Ethan Allen was founded in 1932 and opened its first sawmill in Beecher Falls, Vermont, in 1936. To this day, 75% of the home furnishings produced by the company are made in North America, including all upholstery.

“We strengthened our commitment to manufacturing in North America,” Mr. Kathwari noted. “Even though our vision of American style continues to evolve, remaining close to home empowers us to offer an incredible array of styles and customization options to our clients, and to maintain our strong reputation for quality and personal service.”

To further celebrate the company’s proud American heritage, many Ethan Allen Design Centers will partner with local charities, collecting nonperishable goods for community members in need. Those who wish to participate can contact their nearest Design Center for more information from now through July 31.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America's Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our Design Centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Catherine Plaisted

Vice President, Marketing

203.743.8665

catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2cb352-28f7-4a33-9422-a8424d34069d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b47ed47d-5976-46e0-aa10-c0610f230395

