APTIM Lands in Top Four Hazardous Waste Contractors by ENR

Baton Rouge, LA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM, a leading environmental and resilience firm, has been listed as the number four Top Hazardous Waste Contractor of Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2024 Top 400 Contractors list. This is the fourth consecutive year that APTIM has ranked in the top four of this category, demonstrating the firm’s consistent leadership in decommissioning; managing nuclear materials; remediating environmental hazards; and researching, developing, designing, and implementing hazardous waste treatment methods.

APTIM specializes in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Serving government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy markets, APTIM is a partner and relentless advocate in transforming organizations and communities into emblems of resilience and environmental stewardship. Below are just a few examples of APTIM’s projects in environmental remediation and hazardous waste.

Nuclear Decommissioning : In fall 2023, APTIM completed the systematic dismantling, sizing, and packaging of the US Navy Surface Ship Support Barge for shipment. The firm transported more than 8,000 tons of waste material to a licensed disposal facility, recycled more than 400 tons of metals, and brought significant economic development to the surrounding community.

Remediation & Technical Solutions : APTIM PFAS specialists designed, constructed, and configured a time-critical modification of the active water treatment plant of Mashpee, Massachusetts. APTIM's system removes emerging contaminants under the operational requirement of 600 gallons/minute, 24/7/365, to ensure the tap water is safe to drink.

Sustainability Solutions: Through a 10-year contract with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of Waste Management's Waste Cleanup Program, APTIM provides services for hazardous waste sites and sustainable programs for clean water, coastal protection, and restoration, as well as management, cleanup, and technical support.

“APTIM delivers solutions that protect human health and the environment and utilize the latest technical advancements in remedial investigations and actions,” said APTIM Director of Operations for Environmental Remediation Tarek Ladaa. “In addition to meeting our customers’ needs and budgets, our in-house scientists, engineers, and subject matter experts are proud to contribute to the global science community’s research with innovative solutions that will protect future generations from hazardous waste, too.”

The Top 400 Contractors list, published annually in May, ranks the 400 largest US-based general contractors on construction contracting-specific annual revenue. ENR performs annual surveys of its key segments and ranks companies engaged in general contracting, specialty contracting, engineering, architecture, environmental services, and other specialties. The rankings are divided into market categories with hazardous waste defined as “chemical and nuclear waste treatment, asbestos and lead abatement, etc.”

