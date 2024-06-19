Rendever and Lenovo Collaborate to Bring Virtual Reality Experiences to Carolina Caring Seniors

The joint project fuses Rendever’s platform with Lenovo’s ThinkReality VRX headset for an all-in-one VR approach that enhances the quality of life of older adults

BOSTON, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the Boston-based company pioneering the future of aging through virtual reality (VR), announces the deployment of its virtual reality platform with Lenovo to Carolina Caring patients. The rollout allows clinicians and caregivers to bring expansive, once-in-a-lifetime VR experiences to older patients whose worlds have become limited.



Over the last year, Rendever and Lenovo combined their products into a joint solution that senior living providers can easily adopt to improve the quality of life for older adults through positive shared experiences. Rendever’s award-winning virtual reality solution delivered on Lenovo’s ThinkReality VRX headset provides an all-in-one standalone solution that meets the evolving needs of enterprises with modern virtual reality with six degrees of freedom, full color, and high-resolution experiences. Rendever is deployed in over 700 communities nationwide and looks to further expand with the addition of Carolina Caring in collaboration with Lenovo.

“For us, it’s all about delivering magical moments that ignite new relationships and conversations that ultimately lead to healthier, happier lives. It’s exciting to see the rising tide of VR hardware providers joining our mission to enhance the lives of older adults. Partnering with Lenovo to service Carolina Caring has been a delight, and we’re thrilled for the future,” said Rendever CEO and Co-Founder Kyle Rand.

“It’s been incredible to see our patients interact with each other and virtually explore parts of the world they’ve never been able to before with this holistic approach and see how it positively impacts their wellbeing. For example, we’ve seen anxious patients with tremors become at ease during a VR session. Our caregivers and clinicians can easily integrate the technology into our programming and offer these special moments to our patients,” said Kelly Tate, VP of Community Relations at Carolina Caring.

“VR experiences can have the power to inspire, inform and enhance well-being because they are immersive and even breathtakingly vivid,” said Jason McGuigan, Head of Commercial Virtual Reality, Lenovo. “Transforming the patient experience with a solution like this is a big part of Lenovo’s mission to bring smarter technology for all.”

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

About Carolina Caring

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .

