Niagara Conservation Enters Faucet Category with New Earth Luxe Collection

CHARLESTON, SC, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Conservation, the manufacturer of Niagara Conservation water-saving products, announced today the launch of their new Earth Luxe Faucet Collection at the National Apartment Association (NAA) Annual Conference, Apartmentalize in Philadelphia, PA.

Drawing on decades of product design and innovation, Niagara Conservation’s Earth® Luxe Faucet Collection includes kitchen and bathroom faucets, fusing quality and style with performance-driven water and energy savings. Designed to meet the needs of multifamily properties, each faucet features quick-connect mounts and braided supply lines for easy installation. With performance-driven flow, the collection ensures comfortable water usage while saving energy.

“From management to renters, these faucets meet the demands of today’s multifamily properties," said Katie Webb, AM Conservation Director of Retail and Distribution Sales. “Simple installation means that new construction timelines stay on track, our limited lifetime warranty means once it’s installed there’s no maintenance, and its performance-driven design saves water and lowers energy costs for the entire building.”

Crafted from premium components, the WaterSense® certified Earth Luxe Faucet Collection comes with sculpted metal levers and durable ceramic cartridges, providing silky, drip-free water control. Customers can choose from polished chrome, matte black, and brushed nickel finishes.

There are 21 models in the Earth Luxe Faucet Collection. Select models will be displayed this week at AM Conservation booth 1740 during NAA’s Apartmentalize.

About AM Conservation

AM Conservation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of energy-saving products. Recognized as the utility industry’s leading provider of energy and water-saving products, kits, education programs, and online stores, we deliver quality energy management products and solutions for communities, businesses, and the planet. The products offered by our brands, Niagara Conservation, Evolve®, and Simply Conserve®, are certified by ENERGY STAR®, DLC, or WaterSense for both high quality and efficiency.

Brady Loomis AM Conservation 888-513-3005 bloomis@amconservation.com