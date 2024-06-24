Grown Climate Smart Partners With Blufftop Farm To Promote Regenerative And Climate-Smart Practices In End Products
The DeLong Co., Inc.'s Grown Climate Smart initiative announces its strategic partnership with Wauzeka, Wisconsin-based Blufftop Farm.WAUZEKA, WISCONSIN, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blufftop Farm, known for its commitment to regenerative agriculture, is proud to announce that it will now be labeling its food products with the Grown Climate Smart logo. This collaboration marks a significant step in showcasing Blufftop Farm’s dedication to sustainability and promoting climate-smart practices.
Located in Wauzeka, Wisconsin, Blufftop Farm is home to Galloway Cattle providing 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef. The farm, operated by Joe and Julie, is built on a foundation of combining traditional practices with modern technology to create a sustainable living model for future generations.
“Partnering with Grown Climate Smart aligns perfectly with our values of promoting sustainability and ensuring that our practices positively impact the environment,” said Julie of Blufftop Farm. “We are excited to showcase our products with the Grown Climate Smart logo, as it reflects our commitment to providing quality products that originate from climate-smart agriculture. Our goal is to leave the land better for future generations, and to demonstrate how sustainable farming can have a ripple effect, nurturing the land and water around us.”
Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager of Grown Climate Smart, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Grown Climate Smart is thrilled to partner with leaders in conservation and climate-smart agriculture like Blufftop Farm. This collaboration helps promote products that align with the growing consumer preference for sustainable and responsibly produced products. By working together, we are developing a market for climate-smart commodities that will benefit the environment and future generations.”
Grown Climate Smart, an initiative by The DeLong Co., Inc., is a USDA Climate Smart Commodities program dedicated to creating a market for climate-smart commodities over time. This initiative supports farmers and producers who implement sustainable practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance carbon sequestration.
Blufftop Farm looks forward to continuing its journey of sustainable and forward-thinking agriculture while sharing its vision with a broader audience through its growing physical and online presence. The partnership with Grown Climate Smart is a testament to their ongoing commitment to regenerative farming and environmental stewardship.
Dylan Vaca
The DeLong Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram