Recovery Centers of America Joins First-Of-Its-Kind Inpatient Network

Nationwide partnership with Pelago will help combat rising costs, increase access to care and improve inpatient treatment completion rates

King of Prussia, PA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a leading network of substance use disorder treatment facilities in the East, Midwest and South, is joining a first-of-its-kind nationwide network which will seek to increase access and improve patient outcomes.

RCA offers a full continuum of clinically validated, individualized treatment programs to help those with substance use disorders find lasting sobriety. Through a new partnership with Pelago – a digital clinic partner to businesses and health plans for substance use management – RCA will extend its dependable support structure for members embarking on the path to recovery and simultaneously improving treatment outcomes along the way.

“At RCA, we recognize the importance – and often lifesaving necessity – of meeting patients where they are,” said Brett Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at Recovery Centers of America (RCA). “Not only will this new, innovative model allow us to further share our world-class treatment program with Pelago’s members, but it will also give us the tools to improve care completion rates – moving us one step closer to our goal of saving one million lives.”

Through this groundbreaking Centers of Excellence network, Pelago is the first digital substance use treatment provider for tobacco, alcohol, opioids and cannabis with a network of pre-vetted inpatient treatment centers. Once RCA is identified as the provider best-suited for members in need of high-acuity care, RCA will provide evidence-based treatment and around-the-clock care in a structured, healing environment. Upon discharge, the organizations will work together to support patients and prevent relapse and readmission.

“It’s incredibly challenging for patients in need of high-acuity care to find the right treatment centers – not to mention the barriers individuals face, from cost to referrals, when it comes to entering recovery,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Pelago. “To address these challenges, we’re partnering with RCA to provide proper clinical referrals and care management pathways, with the ultimate goal of ensuring members receive the right care, at the right time, in the right treatment facility.”

If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to help 1 million patients achieve lifelong recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions – one neighborhood at a time. The RCA Care Model features a clinically proven, full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services at 11 world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most insurances, and provides transportation, intervention and family support services when needed. RCA is proud to have several of its sites recognized multiple times in Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669).

About Pelago

Pelago partners with enterprises as the leading virtual clinic for substance use management among their employees. We are transforming substance use support – from prevention to treatment – delivering education, management skills, and opportunities for positive change to members struggling with substance use, most commonly tobacco, alcohol, opioids or cannabis. Our solution gives employers the means to offer on-demand, personalized support to workers seeking to live healthier lives. Pelago’s cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs deliver convenient, accessible and effective support that seamlessly integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms. Tens of thousands of members enroll in the Pelago program each year, and more than 3.4 million now have access to the digital clinic.

