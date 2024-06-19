Global Operators Reap the Rewards Of Industry-Standard Open Digital Architecture to Deliver Composable IT Architecture
13 Global CSPs Have Achieved ‘Running on ODA’ Accreditation With Many More Implementing The Blueprint to Reignite GrowthCOPENHAGEN, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TM Forum, the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, today announces that three new Communications Service Providers (CSPs) have achieved Running on ODA status following a rigorous assessment process. NTT Group, Telefonica Germany, and satellite provider SES Astra join Axiata, BT Group, CityFibre, Deutsche Telekom, Jio, Orange, Telefonica, Telia, Telstra, TELUS, and Vodafone, while many more are utilising the Open Digital Architecture (ODA) blueprint globally. At DTW24 – Ignite, TM Forum members are showcasing their successes with ODA including 24 live demonstrations at the Forum’s Innovation Showcase stand.
ODA provides a component-based modular blueprint to help CSPs transform into digital organisations and deliver rapid product and service innovation. By using ODA to simplify, modernize and automate their operations, CSPs can realise significant cost savings and create new revenue opportunities to re-ignite growth.
Six years on from its launch in 2018, the industry is now reaping the rewards of ODA, realising significant cost savings, increased productivity and new service delivery. Latest case studies include:
The Implementation of ODA across the Vodafone Business Solutions Hub, a cross-portfolio orchestration platform, which has brought substantial cost savings through the re-use of existing platform capabilities and automation of 76 customer journeys. Delivery timelines to bring new products to market have also reduced significantly – from 12 to four months. Additional cost savings will be realised in coming years as Vodafone Business continues to onboard new products to its Solutions Hub through ODA’s re-usable platform capabilities.
In Japan, TM Forum’s ODA architecture has enabled a 25% efficiency uplift for NTT. The organisation migrated 200 million subscribers across 115 of the Group’s operating companies. This removed siloed, disparate legacy systems that yielded high operational costs and time-consuming data management processes. Since implementing ODA, NTT can now access data-driven insights and benefit from faster decision making due to the enhanced flow of information across the NTT Group.
ODA’s composable IT architecture enabled Bell Canada to address challenges around legacy technical debt, fragmented customer data, disparate systems, and prohibitively high integration costs. In less than two years the Canadian CSP delivered a connected customer experience utilizing 12 certified TM Forum Open APIs and reduced order fallout ratio by 18%. Efficiency gains were also realized, as customer adoption of self-service tools increased substantially, and agent productivity grew by 30%.
ODA isn’t just for CSPs, the whole telco ecosystem benefits as evidenced by the 23 companies who have publicly committed to ODA Conformance Certification announced today at DTW24 – Ignite, including software suppliers, hyperscalers and system integrators as well as CSPs. Six software suppliers are receiving Ready for ODA accreditation at DTW24 – Ignite, using ODA to drive better collaboration with their CSP customers. Their product lines recognised as Ready for ODA include Amdocs’ CES 2.x, ETIYA’s Digital BSS, Huawei’s SmartCare, Marand’s BSS Portfolio, Matrixx’s Digital Monetization Solution and Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud. They join Alvatross, CSG, Ericsson, Hansen, Netcracker, Oracle and Whale Cloud in achieving Ready for ODA accreditation.
“ODA provides a blueprint for the industry to build composable, modular software that reduces costs, enables rapid development of new services, and delivers improved customer experiences,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. “At DTW24 – Ignite, our members are sharing real-world case studies where ODA is proving itself an essential foundation for transformational change and business growth.”
Oracle has demonstrated its commitment through the achievement of Ready for ODA status across two product lines, certification of 21 Open APIs and training of more than 650 employees on ODA’s core standards and frameworks. Working closely with TM Forum, Oracle shares the architecture and design principles being promoted by ODA and works within these standards to deliver value in a highly dynamic business ecosystem. This shared vision reinforces greater agility during the product development, integration, and lifecycle management processes.
Matt Beal, SVP Development, Oracle Communications: “Our industry is undergoing a significant transition into a state where composable and agile IT will create critical differentiation for digital telco businesses. Agile IT is the foundational enabler for service and business agility, which are vital pre-requisites for telcos looking to capitalize on new business models and new revenue streams. As our industry undergoes this great transformation, ODA will be critical to enable interactions and ecosystems that can drive new business models to ensure financial success in the 5G era and beyond.”
To find out more about TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture, visit the TM Forum Industry Showcase stand and Catalyst Pavilion at DTW24 – Ignite or visit: https://dtw.tmforum.org/tm-forum-innovation-stand
