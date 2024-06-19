Retail Logistics Market Set to Surpass $809.7 Billion by 2032 with a Remarkable 13.5% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Retail Logistics Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Retail Logistics Market by Type (Conventional Retail Logistics, E-Commerce Retail Logistics), By Solution (Commerce Enablement, Supply Chain Solutions, Reverse Logistics and Liquidation, Transportation Management, Others), By Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global retail logistics market generated $238.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $809.7 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Retail logistics refers to the processes, strategies, and activities involved in managing the movement and distribution of products from manufacturers or suppliers to the final consumers within the retail industry. It encompasses various aspects of supply chain management that are specifically tailored to meet the demands of the retail sector.

The globalization of supply chains in the retail industry has been driven by various factors. Efficient international logistics solutions are indeed crucial for retailers to effectively manage their global operations. Furthermore, globalization opens up new markets for retailers. By sourcing products from different parts of the world they can cater to diverse customer bases and expand their reach. Efficient logistics enable them to serve these markets effectively.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

DSV

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Schneider

DHL International GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

APL Logistics Ltd.

Moreover, retailers that can streamline their global supply chains through efficient logistics gain a competitive edge. Quick and reliable delivery of products can lead to an increase in customer satisfaction and loyalty. Furthermore, retailers are increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint. Efficient logistics can help reduce carbon emissions by optimizing transportation routes and modes and contributing to sustainability goals. By diversifying suppliers and sourcing from different regions, retailers can reduce the risk of disruptions in their supply chains. Efficient logistics ensure that they can quickly adapt to changing circumstances.

However, retail logistics relies on having an adequate number of skilled workers to handle various tasks simultaneously. Labor shortages can lead to delays in order processing and delivery which can negatively impact the customer experience. In the competitive retail landscape, customer satisfaction is crucial, and any disruptions caused by labor shortages could result in customer dissatisfaction and potential loss of business.

Furthermore, skilled labor shortages can lead to inefficiencies in various aspects of retail logistics. For example, a shortage of truck drivers can result in delayed shipments and longer lead times. Warehouse worker shortages can lead to difficulties in managing inventory, picking & packing products, and maintaining organized storage systems. Supply chain manager shortages can lead to disruptions in coordination and planning.

The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence can provide valuable insights into consumer behavior, inventory management, demand forecasting, and route optimization. Retailers can make more informed decisions and optimize their logistics operations for efficiency. With real-time data analysis, retailers can gain better visibility into their inventory levels across various locations. AI can predict which products are likely to sell quickly and adjust inventory accordingly. This minimizes the costs associated with excess inventory while ensuring that popular products are readily available.

Furthermore, AI can optimize last-mile delivery by considering variables like package size, delivery location, and real-time traffic conditions. Retailers can offer more precise delivery time estimates to customers and even explore options like autonomous or drone delivery. Data analytics and AI can provide real-time insights into the entire supply chain and from raw materials to end-customer delivery. This transparency allows retailers to identify potential bottlenecks, anticipate disruptions and make proactive adjustments. These factors are anticipated to boost the market expansion in the upcoming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

The retail logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 43.6% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% by 2032. This growth is mainly due to the increased focus on transportation systems and ongoing logistics infrastructure enhancements in emerging countries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

👉 Based on type, the conventional retail logistics sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the e-commerce retail logistics sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

👉 Based on solution, the supply chain solutions sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the reverse logistics & liquidation sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

👉 Based on mode of transport, the roadways sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the waterways sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

👉 Based on region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2022 and North America is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

