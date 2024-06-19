Azerion successfully places Subsequent Bonds in an amount of EUR 50 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Amsterdam, 19 June 2024 - Azerion Group N.V. (the "Company" or "Azerion") announces today that it has, following a bookbuilding process, successfully placed a subsequent bond issue (the “Subsequent Bond Issue” or the “Subsequent Bonds”) in an amount of EUR 50 million under the Company’s existing senior secured floating rate bond framework of EUR 300 million with ISIN NO0013017657 (the “Bonds”). Following the Subsequent Bond Issue, the outstanding aggregate principal amount under the Bonds will be EUR 215 million. The transaction was met with strong demand from primarily institutional investors based in the Nordic markets, Europe and the U.S., and was placed at a price of 100.75% of par.

Proceeds from the Subsequent Bond Issue will be used to finance general corporate purposes of the Company, including capital expenditure, acquisitions and transaction costs.

Ben Davey, CFO Azerion: “We are delighted with the successful subsequent bond issue and the strong support received from existing and new bond investors across the Nordics, Europe and the U.S. The proceeds received will support our continued focus on growing our Platform and the execution of our strategy.”

Settlement of the Subsequent Bonds is expected to be on or about 5 July 2024. The Company shall use its best efforts to ensure that the Subsequent Bonds are listed on the relevant Regulated Market no later than 60 days after the issuance of the Subsequent Bonds and with an intention to list within 30 days and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as soon as practically possible after the issuance of the Subsequent Bonds.

Pareto Securities AB acted as sole bookrunner and Roschier Advokatbyrå AB acted as legal advisor in connection with the Subsequent Bond Issue.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 23 offices around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Buckman

VP Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:30 CEST on 19 June 2024.

