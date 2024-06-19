Video Surveillance Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $110.09 Billion by 2028

Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video surveillance market has experienced rapid expansion, projected to grow from $60.51 billion in 2023 to $69.24 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth trajectory is fueled by advancements in technology such as integration with IT networks, mobile and wireless technologies, big data analytics, and the adoption of cloud-based storage solutions.

Emerging Trends Driving Market Growth

In the forecast period, the video surveillance market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $110.09 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.3%. Key drivers include the proliferation of cloud-based storage solutions, the widespread adoption of 5G technology, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into surveillance systems. These technologies enhance video analytics capabilities, improve real-time response, and strengthen cybersecurity measures across various applications.

Major Players and Market Dynamics

Leading companies like Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. are intensifying their focus on developing advanced surveillance solutions to maintain competitiveness. For example, Koninklijke Philips N.V. recently launched a range of smart home security cameras equipped with features like HD resolution, motion detection, and night vision, demonstrating the market's shift towards sophisticated residential surveillance solutions.

Market Segments

The video surveillance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By System Type: Analog Video Surveillance Systems, Internet Protocol (IP) Video Surveillance Systems, Hybrid Video Surveillance Systems

3) By Enterprise Size: Small Scale Enterprise, Medium Scale Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprise

4) By Applications: Residential, Commercial, Defense, Infrastructure

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront

North America led the video surveillance market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive market report.

