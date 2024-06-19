Securing Boundaries: The Role of Perimeter Intrusion Detection and prevention

Perimeter Intrusion Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The perimeter intrusion detection and prevention (PIDP) market encompasses security systems designed to monitor and protect the boundaries of physical or digital areas, aiming to identify and prevent unauthorized access or breaches. These systems play a crucial role in swiftly detecting breaches, safeguarding assets, and enhancing response times during security incidents.

Advancements in Sensor Technologies and Cloud Solutions Drive Market Growth

The PIDP market size has shown rapid growth, expanding from $10.81 billion in 2023 to an estimated $11.88 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth in recent years can be attributed to factors such as economic inequality, societal marginalization, insufficient law enforcement, and rising incidents of theft and vandalism.

The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $17.56 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. Key drivers in the forecast period include advancements in sensor technologies, increased adoption of cloud-based solutions, heightened concerns over cybersecurity threats, expansion of critical infrastructure projects, and rising demand for integrated security solutions in smart cities.

Surge in Criminal Activities Spurs Market Growth

The surge in criminal activities, fueled by economic inequality, lack of educational and employment opportunities, and societal marginalization, is expected to propel the PIDP market forward. These systems aid in mitigating criminal activities by promptly identifying unauthorized access attempts, thereby bolstering security and facilitating rapid intervention to deter theft, vandalism, or other unlawful behaviors.

Major companies operating in the perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market, such as Honeywell International Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Johnson Controls International plc, are actively developing innovative solutions. For example, fiber optic sensing technology is being leveraged to enhance competitive advantage by providing efficient and cost-effective security solutions over narrower perimeters.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection And Prevention Market Segments

The perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is segmented as follows:

• Type: Hardware, Software, Services

• Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• Application: Aerospace, Government, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial, Military And Defense

• End User: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market in 2023, with robust growth anticipated throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market size, perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market drivers and trends, perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

