Video Management Software (VMS) Market Set for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $32.81 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video management software (VMS) market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by increasing security concerns, integration with other security systems, and government initiatives. The market size is projected to grow from $12.44 billion in 2023 to $15.14 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during this period. It will grow to $32.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% Factors such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and the adoption of vertical-specific solutions have contributed significantly to this growth trajectory.

Rising Crime Rates Propel Market Growth

The rising crime rates worldwide are expected to further accelerate the demand for video management software. Crime rates, influenced by socioeconomic factors and demographic changes, have spurred governments and organizations to enhance surveillance capabilities. For example, in the UK, the crime rate increased by 8% from 2021 to 2022, underscoring the critical role of VMS in crime prevention and security enhancement.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Bosch Security Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc. are focusing on innovative advancements to maintain competitiveness. Qognify Inc., for instance, launched Qognify VMS, featuring advanced analytics and seamless integration with existing security systems. These developments highlight the industry's commitment to meeting evolving user needs across various sectors.

Market Segments

• Component: Solutions, Services

• Organization: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• Technology: Analog Based Video Management Software, Internet Protocol Based Video Management Software

• Vertical: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Automotive, Retail,

Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Education, Other Verticals

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Way

North America dominated the VMS market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead, driven by technological advancements and stringent security regulations. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

