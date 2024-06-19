Point of Sale (POS) Software in 2024: Global Market Dynamics and Strategic Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point of sale (POS) software market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to increase from $11.83 billion in 2023 to $13.09 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth trajectory is attributed to early smartphone adoption, the shift towards cloud-based solutions, and government initiatives promoting cashless transactions.

Emerging Trends Driving Market Growth
In the forecast period, the POS software market is expected to reach $19.85 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.0%. Key drivers include the integration of biometric authentication, advancements in blockchain technology, and the surge in on-demand delivery services. Trends shaping this growth phase encompass AI-driven personalization, convergence with social commerce, augmented reality (AR) integration, voice-activated payments, and a heightened focus on employee experience.

Explore the comprehensive insights into the global POS software market with a detailed sample report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15444&type=smp

Major Players and Innovations
Leading companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, and Shopify LLC are at the forefront of POS software innovation. For instance, NCR Corporation introduced NCR Aloha Cloud, a robust cloud-based POS system designed to enhance operational efficiency in the restaurant industry through features like next-day deposit financing, secure payment processing, and advanced data analytics.

Market Segments
The POS software market is segmented based on:
• Component: Software, Services
• Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premises
• Application: Inventory Tracking, Sales Reporting, Purchasing Management, Customer Engagement
• End-User: Retail, Healthcare, Government Sector, Media And Entertainment, Warehouses, Hospitality, Other End-Users

Regional Insights
In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the POS software market, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding digital infrastructure and increasing investments in retail and e-commerce sectors.
Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global POS software market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-software-global-market-report

Point Of Sale (POS) Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Point Of Sale (POS) Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on point of sale (POS) software market size, point of sale (POS) software market drivers and trends, point of sale (POS) software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The point of sale (POS) software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

