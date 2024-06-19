Point of Sale (POS) Software in 2024: Global Market Dynamics and Strategic Opportunities

Point of Sale (POS) Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point of sale (POS) software market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to increase from $11.83 billion in 2023 to $13.09 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth trajectory is attributed to early smartphone adoption, the shift towards cloud-based solutions, and government initiatives promoting cashless transactions.

Emerging Trends Driving Market Growth

In the forecast period, the POS software market is expected to reach $19.85 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.0%. Key drivers include the integration of biometric authentication, advancements in blockchain technology, and the surge in on-demand delivery services. Trends shaping this growth phase encompass AI-driven personalization, convergence with social commerce, augmented reality (AR) integration, voice-activated payments, and a heightened focus on employee experience.

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, and Shopify LLC are at the forefront of POS software innovation. For instance, NCR Corporation introduced NCR Aloha Cloud, a robust cloud-based POS system designed to enhance operational efficiency in the restaurant industry through features like next-day deposit financing, secure payment processing, and advanced data analytics.

Market Segments

The POS software market is segmented based on:

• Component: Software, Services

• Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premises

• Application: Inventory Tracking, Sales Reporting, Purchasing Management, Customer Engagement

• End-User: Retail, Healthcare, Government Sector, Media And Entertainment, Warehouses, Hospitality, Other End-Users

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the POS software market, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding digital infrastructure and increasing investments in retail and e-commerce sectors.

