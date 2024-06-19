Video Inspection Equipment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.78 Billion by 2028

Video Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Video Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video inspection equipment market is witnessing robust growth, projected to increase from $1.38 billion in 2023 to $1.46 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. It will grow to $1.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as regulatory compliance requirements, aging infrastructure across various industries, and the increasing need for cost-effective inspection solutions.

Rising Demand for Construction Projects Drives Market Growth

The surge in construction projects worldwide is a key driver for the video inspection equipment market. With urbanization and infrastructure development on the rise, the construction sector is experiencing significant expansion. In 2021, the UK construction sector saw a notable 12.7% increase compared to the previous year, indicating a robust demand for inspection equipment to ensure quality control and identify potential issues early in the construction phase.

Explore the global video inspection equipment market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14526&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the video inspection equipment market, including Olympus Corporation, Fluke Corporation, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, are focusing on innovation to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, Ashtead Technology Inc. recently launched a state-of-the-art drop camera system tailored for high-resolution seabed visual inspection, demonstrating advancements in underwater inspection technology.

Segments

• By Component: Cameras, Transporters, Other Components

• By Application: Drain and Sewer, Electrical Conduit and Ducts, Pipeline, Other Applications

• By End User: Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Construction, Food and Beverages, Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the video inspection equipment market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This regional shift underscores the increasing adoption of video inspection solutions in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global video inspection equipment market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-inspection-equipment-global-market-report

Video Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Video Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on video inspection equipment market size, video inspection equipment market drivers and trends, video inspection equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The video inspection equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Climate Control Equipment For Poultry Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/climate-control-equipment-for-poultry-global-market-report

Cogeneration Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cogeneration-equipment-global-market-report

Crushing, Screening, And Mineral Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crushing-screening-and-mineral-processing-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293