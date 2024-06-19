Automation Software Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $69.38 Billion by 2028

Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automation software market has witnessed rapid growth, with its size expanding from $28.55 billion in 2023 to $34.05 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of industrial technologies, the need to eliminate human error, demand for improved performance, and expansion of automation systems.

The market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $69.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.5%. Factors driving this forecasted growth include the increasing need for automation in reliable operations, adoption for mass production with reduced operating expenses, widespread implementation of Industry 4.0 practices, and rising adoption of digital industrialization technologies.

Automation Software Market Surges With Increasing Adoption Of Digitalization

The surge in the automation software market is significantly driven by the growing use of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud-based solutions. These technologies enable interconnected networks of industrial devices and equipment to utilize cloud computing infrastructure for enhanced operational efficiency, productivity, and decision-making in industrial settings. The demand for IIoT and cloud-based solutions stems from the necessity for improved connectivity, real-time data analysis, and remote monitoring capabilities. Automation software plays a pivotal role in integrating, monitoring, and controlling industrial processes, thereby optimizing operations and driving efficiencies across various industries.

Major Players and Innovative Work Automation Platforms

Key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Accenture plc are focusing on innovating advanced solutions like work automation platforms to gain a competitive edge. These platforms provide centralized environments for designing, executing, monitoring, and optimizing automated processes and workflows without manual intervention. For example, V7 recently launched V7 Go, a work automation platform leveraging generative AI to automate tasks consistently and at scale, initially focusing on back-office operations in healthcare.

Trends in the Automation Software Market

In the forecast period, major trends include technological advancements, adoption of advanced devices, innovation in intelligent process automation, and increased investment across various industry verticals to enhance automation capabilities.

Segments of the Automation Software Market

•Product Types: On-Premises, Cloud

•Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

•Applications: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecoms, Retail And Consumer Goods, Travel And Hospitality, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Education, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

North America dominated the automation software market in 2023, driven by early adoption of advanced technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, propelled by increasing industrialization and digital transformation initiatives.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global automation software market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automation-software-global-market-report

Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automation software market size, automation software market drivers and trends, automation software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automation software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

