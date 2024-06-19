Enterprise Generative AI Market Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Enterprise Generative AI Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Generative AI Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise generative AI market has witnessed significant growth, projected to rise from $2.38 billion in 2023 to $3.33 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7%. This growth in recent years is attributed to advancements in deep learning, increased computing power, the emergence of generative adversarial networks (GANs), open-source initiatives, and substantial contributions from research and academia.

The market is expected to continue its exponential growth, reaching $12.81 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 40.0%. This forecasted growth is driven by the development of explainable AI, the expansion of edge computing capabilities, the rise of synthetic data generation, advancements in quantum computing, and growing considerations around regulatory and ethical frameworks.

Role Of New Startups In Driving Growth In The Enterprise Generative AI Market

The surge in new startups is anticipated to propel the enterprise generative AI market forward. These startups, characterized by innovative ideas and solutions, leverage generative AI to rapidly create content and prototypes, fostering innovation and accelerating product development cycles. Factors contributing to the rise of startups include increased access to funding, a burgeoning entrepreneurial culture, evolving market needs, and trends favoring remote work.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies shaping the enterprise generative AI market include Google LLC, Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, McKinsey & Company, Klaviyo Inc., Scale AI Inc., C3.ai Inc., Smartly.io Inc., DataRobot Inc., Prophecy Labs Inc., Coveo Solutions Inc., Bubble Group Inc., Grammarly Inc., Jasper.ai Inc., Aisera Inc., Kensho Technologies Inc., OpenAI Technologies Inc., Mixbook Inc., Lily AI Inc., Cohere Technologies Inc., TestFit Inc., Symbl.ai Inc.

Advancements In Enterprise Generative AI Solutions

Leading companies in the enterprise generative AI market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as generative AI product suites, to gain a competitive edge. These suites integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities and models like ChatGPT and GPT-3 to enhance business functions across various industries.

Segments:

• Components: Software, Services

• Model Type: Text, Image or Video, Audio, Code

• Application: Marketing And Sales, Customer Service, Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications

• End-User: Information Technology And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the enterprise generative AI market in 2023, driven by technological innovation and early adoption. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing investments in AI technologies and digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise generative AI market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-generative-ai-global-market-report

Enterprise Generative AI Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Enterprise Generative AI Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise generative ai market size, enterprise generative ai market drivers and trends, enterprise generative ai market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The enterprise generative ai market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

