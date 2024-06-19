Calibre Scientific Acquires DCS, a German Provider of Antibodies, Reagents and Equipment Used in Immunohistochemistry

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of DCS Innovative Diagnostik-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG (“DCS” or the “Company”), a German supplier of reagents and equipment used in immunohistochemistry for the diagnostic, research, industrial, university and hospital industries, with a focus on clinical pathology and oncology end markets. The acquisition of DCS strengthens Calibre Scientific’s expanding product and service portfolio throughout the DACH region.

Founded in 1992 and based in Hamburg, Germany, DCS has established a leading market position in immunohistochemistry, supplying a complete portfolio of primary antibodies, secondary reagents, detection systems, and automation systems to laboratories, hospitals and universities in the DACH region.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific adds another distinguished company to the platform, bolsters its coverage in the DACH region, and further enhances its growing diagnostics product portfolio. “We are delighted to welcome DCS to the Calibre Scientific family,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “DCS has been serving the DACH market for over 30 years, entrenching itself in the supply chain ecosystem of both suppliers and customers alike. We have been thoroughly impressed with the Company’s technical expertise, knowledge of the market, and quality product portfolio, and look forward to further enhancing the value proposition DCS currently brings to the DACH region.”

“I’m very excited about the next chapter in DCS’ evolution, now as part of Calibre Scientific,” said Christian Sartori, Managing Director of DCS. “We’ve developed extensive expertise in European diagnostics markets, and Calibre Scientific’s expansive portfolio and commercial infrastructure is the perfect fit to help take DCS to the next level.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.