First Social Decentralized Perpetual Exchange raised $7.6M in total, Introduces Governance Token

$ZKX is now available to hodl and trade on key exchanges

Dubai, UAE , June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZKX, the first Social Perp Trading DEX built on Starknet and Ethereum, has successfully raised a total of $7.6M to date with a new strategic round of funding from key investors such as Flowdesk, GCR, DeWhales and more. Previous investors include Hashkey, Amber Group, Crypto.com, and StarkWare.

The infusion of capital is set to accelerate the expansion of the ZKX Protocol. This will facilitate the introduction of new features such as social copy trade pools and the groundbreaking expansion into cross-chain interoperability, aligning with their vision of making perpetual swaps fun and accessible for all. The protocol is designed to make trading social with gamified trading battles of perpetual futures, leveraging its appchain to deliver unparalleled scalability and high-speed APIs.

They launched their native token, $ZKX, on KuCoin, Gate.io, and Bitget. The launch of the $ZKX token empowers ZKX users and community members to shape the direction of the protocol alongside the team.

Eduard Jubany Tur, Founder at ZKX, said, “Two years ago, we launched ZKX with the goal of making DeFi accessible and social. Today, we celebrate a major milestone with the launch of the $ZKX token. This token isn't just a digital asset; it’s a way to reward the incredible contributions from our community members, users, and partners. It will play a key role in governance, staking, and growth of the ZKX ecosystem. We deeply appreciate the support of our investors who believe in our vision. This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative year for ZKX and our users.”

Additional Launch Initiatives

The launch of $ZKX is accompanied by the launch of staking and airdrop. Starting on June 19th, users can stake $ZKX to earn a share of the platform’s revenue. The staking plans are designed to incentivize a stable and committed user base, crucial for the platform’s growth and sustainability.

Airdrop is set to reward active community members and early adopters. With a total supply of 100 million tokens, 33% will be unlocked at launch.

ZKX aims to expand its presence across multiple L1 and L2 blockchain ecosystems in 2024. To learn more about ZKX, please visit https://zkx.fi/ .

About ZKX:

ZKX makes trading social with PVP battles and competitions for perpetual futures. Leveraging its appchain, ZKX delivers unparalleled scalability and high-speed APIs by combining the efficiency of centralized exchanges with the self-custody and trust of DeFi. ZKX is currently deployed on Ethereum and Starknet, and is leading the way where SocialFi meets DeFi.

Explore more at https://zkx.fi/ .

