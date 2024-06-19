List of Special Allocation from Budget Surplus for the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund for 2024 is Announced

MACAU, June 19 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) will announce tomorrow (20 June) the list of Special Allocation from Budget Surplus for the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System for 2024. This year, a total of 389,346 people was included in the list and 183,181 people were not. Residents can check their names in the list via the “Macao One Account”, the website of FSS at www.fss.gov.mo, self-service machine or 24-hour interactive voice response hotline 2823 0230. Objection statements and fund withdrawal applications for certain reasons can be filed via the “Macao One Account”. At the same time, residents may also check their registration status of automatic withdrawal and whether they satisfy the eligibility requirements for automatic payment, via the “Macao One Account” and website of FSS.

Persons included in the list will be allocated 7,000 patacas without any formalities. For those allocated funds for the first time, they will be allocated a one-time incentive basic fund of 10,000 patacas at the same time. A permanent resident, age 22 or above in 2023 and was in the Macao SAR for at least 183 days in that year and still alive on 1 January 2024, could be included in the list of Special Allocation from Budget Surplus for 2024. Those who were not included in the list but were under legal circumstances can file an objection statement. Among them, those who attended higher level courses outside the Macao SAR, those who attained age 65 and habitually resided in mainland China, and those who worked outside Macao in order to bear the main living expenses of relatives in Macao can file an objection statement via the “Macao One Account”; and for reasons other than these, residents may go to one of the service points. In order to protect the various social security rights and interests of Macao residents in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin according to law, situations such as going to the In-Depth Cooperation Zone on or after 1 March 2023 for study, employment, start a business or living can be considered as “humanitarian or other properly explained reasons” to file an objection statement. In addition, prescription for claiming the entitlement to allocation of funds for 2024 is three years, i.e. the right will expire on 31 December 2027, which will become invalid after this date.

Application for fund withdrawal this year will begin in August. More than 70,000 senior citizens who have registered for automatic withdrawal and satisfy the eligibility requirements for automatic payment need not go through any formalities. They will receive a reminder text message (the message does not have any website link) on 20 June and the funds will be automatically deposited on 25 September, in the bank account that they are currently receiving old-age or disability pension. For other people eligible for fund withdrawal, if they apply via the "Macao One Account" in August, the funds will also be deposited in their bank accounts on 25 September. For those who submit withdrawal applications in paper form, the funds will be deposited in their designated bank accounts as early as 23 October.

For enquiries about the formalities, residents may visit the website of FSS at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours.