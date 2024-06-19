Industry Revolution: Generative AI in Insurance Trends and Opportunities 2024

Generative AI in Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $4.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative AI in insurance market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $0.78 billion in 2023 to $1.08 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3%. This growth trajectory is attributed to heightened needs in fraud detection, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and the proliferation of data.

Enhanced Fraud Detection and Customer Experience Driving Market Growth

The demand for generative AI in insurance is projected to escalate further, reaching $4.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 39.5%. Key drivers include enhanced fraud detection capabilities, predictive analytics for risk modeling, improved customer experiences, competitive advantages, and the integration of emerging technologies.

Leading Players and Innovations

Major companies such as Pegasystems Inc., Lemonade Inc., and DataRobot Inc. are pioneering advancements in generative AI tools for insurance. Innovations like GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) tools are revolutionizing risk assessment accuracy and claim processing efficiency within the industry.

In June 2023, Simplifai Cognitive Services launched Simplifai InsuranceGPT, a specialized tool leveraging advanced NLP models to enhance communication between insurers and customers. This tool aims to streamline interactions and improve operational efficiencies securely.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, trends such as hyper-personalized policies, predictive risk modeling, automated claims processing, AI-driven customer service, and ethical AI governance are set to redefine the landscape of generative AI in insurance, catering to evolving customer demands and regulatory landscapes.

Market Segments

• Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing

• Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

• Application:

o Personalized Insurance Policies

o Automated Underwriting

o Claims Processing Automation

o Fraud Detection And Prevention

o Virtual Assistants And Customer Support

o Other Applications

• End-User: Individual Policyholders, Commercial Policyholders

North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the generative AI in insurance market in 2023, driven by early adoption of advanced AI technologies and robust regulatory frameworks.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global generative AI in insurance market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-insurance-global-market-report

