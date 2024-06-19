Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Set for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $8.22 Billion by 2028

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market has demonstrated robust growth, poised to expand from $5.89 billion in 2023 to $6.29 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of heart failure and cardiovascular diseases, advancements in CRT device technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of CRT therapy.

Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Driving The Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a primary driver propelling the growth of the cardiac resynchronization therapy market. Cardiovascular diseases encompass a range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, exacerbated by factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits. CRT plays a pivotal role in managing heart failure by synchronizing heart contractions through precisely timed electrical impulses. In the United States alone, the number of deaths from heart disease rose to 695,000 in 2021, underscoring the critical need for effective treatment solutions.

Innovative CRT Advances For Enhanced Heart Failure Treatment

Key industry players like Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, and Boston Scientific Corporation are at the forefront of developing innovative CRT devices to optimize treatment outcomes for heart failure patients. These implantable devices coordinate ventricular contractions, thereby improving cardiac function and alleviating heart failure symptoms.

Major Players Driving Innovation

Leading companies in the cardiac resynchronization therapy market are leveraging strategic partnerships and technological advancements to maintain competitive edges and enhance product offerings. Collaborative efforts, such as joint ventures and research initiatives, enable these firms to expand their market presence and introduce cutting-edge therapies that address evolving patient needs.

Market Segments

•Type: Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)-Defibrillator, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)-Pacemaker

•Age: Below 44 Years, 45-64 Years, 65-84 Years, Above 85 Years

•End-Use: Hospitals, Cardiac Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges

North America held the largest share of the cardiac resynchronization therapy market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in cardiac care. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, propelled by rising healthcare expenditures, increasing disease burden, and expanding access to advanced medical technologies.

