New Global Summit Champions Sport to Create a Healthier Planet
A groundbreaking global event series on sport, sustainability and health, is set to launch in Dubai this December.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This December, a pioneering event that unites sport, sustainability and health, will take place in Dubai. Sport Impact Summit is set to make waves, aiming to bring together world-class athletes, sports organisations, sports teams, academics, the green finance community, and corporations in a bid to change the world through the power of sport.
Hosted at the Atlantis hotel, The Palm, Dubai on December 4th and 5th 2024, this trailblazing summit promises to create powerful narratives, drawing on the influence of sports stars to inspire a billion people to take action for the planet's wellbeing and their own health.
Leading the charge at the inaugural event is Sky Sports News presenter and broadcaster, David Garrido and Paralympian, Marc Woods.
As Sky Sports News’ sustainability lead, Garrido is perfectly placed to co-host the summit’s two-day agenda. “We live in an unhealthy world,” explains Garrido. “Over eight billion people are affected by the relentless impact of climate change. We need to inspire a comeback. If we want to overturn this deficit and create a healthier world, we must fight back, unite, and tackle the challenges head-on.”
Woods is a 12-time paralympic medallist and since hanging up his goggles he has been championing equality, inclusion and transformative change for organisations globally. “I’m proud to be leading the charge and co-host this groundbreaking event,” comments Woods. “Sport Impact Summit is an inclusive event, and everyone has their part to play if we are to make a difference.”
This summit isn’t just about talking; it’s about doing. It’s set to inspire action through the star power of its sports heroes and channel funding into global initiatives that make a tangible difference to both the planet and its people.
Mike Ford, co-founder of the Sport Impact Summit, brings nearly three decades of expertise in driving human behaviour change. “Sport has a unique power to unite like nothing else,” Ford explains. “It's a powerful educational tool and one of significant influence. With Sport Impact Summit, we aim to drive change and support sustainability and health projects worldwide, including further investment in sport sustainability programmes.”
Former first-class cricketer and fellow co-founder, Sean Morris, echoes the urgency. “We can no longer stand by as spectators. Sport Impact Summit is our call to arms for both sustainability in sport and for sport in sustainability. The time for action is now. It is going to take teamwork and collaboration to change the score.”
Michael Gietzen, CEO of a leading global events agency and another co-founder, emphasises the collective responsibility. “We’re bringing together the world’s most influential figures from sports, science, and commerce as our Impact Champions. Their stories will inspire others to join this collective effort towards a more sustainable and healthier world.”
As we march towards December, the Sport Impact Summit will continue to reveal its star-studded lineup of Impact Champions and Partners. The message is clear: the game is on, and failure is not an option.
For more details, visit www.sportimpactsummit.com
About the event:
• Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at the Atlantis hotel, The Palm, Dubai.
• 1,500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit.
• The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive breakout streams. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability.
• The Atlantis hotel offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities, and a strategic location. The hotel’s expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.
• Sport Impact Summit will encourage and help facilitate action across seven key pillars:
o Innovation & Technology
o Sustainability Sponsorship
o Education & Coaching
o Human Health
o Footprint & Net Zero
o Equality & Inclusion
o Infrastructure & Transport
About the co-founders:
Mike Ford – Mike Ford, with 25 years of commercial experience, is an expert in audience engagement, human behaviour, and organisational culture change. As founder of Grateful Lemon, a health, performance and wellbeing consultancy, he is passionate about inspiring a healthy future for the planet and its people. Mike is dedicated to leverage the opportunity and responsibility of sport to influence and impact positive change.
Sean Morris – Sean Morris, a former cricketer and international sports CEO with 30 years of experience, founded 1.5 Degrees Ltd to tackle sustainability in sports. Leading teams across the UK, UAE, and India, he built a global network of elite athletes. 1.5 Degrees collaborates with Oxford University and pioneered a Sport Nature Based Solution programme. Partnering with the $10bn SDG Impact Fund, Sean will introduce this at the Sports Impact Summit.
Michael Gietzen – Michael Gietzen, CEO of Identity, leads a top global events agency with over two decades of expertise. Identity creates exceptional events, achieving measurable results. Ranked by the Financial Times among Europe’s fastest-growing businesses, their notable projects include the Coronation of King Charles III, COP26 UK, COP28 UAE and London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michael and Identity are committed to reducing carbon emissions, increasing diversity, and promoting ethical practices at the Sport Impact Summit.
