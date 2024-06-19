Secretary John F. Kerry Announced as Keynote Speaker for the Inaugural Global Energy Transition Congress
• Global Energy Transition Congress 2024 to unite key stakeholders from carbon-critical industries to accelerate new projects and technologies that can fast-track decarbonisation.
• Strategic Conference will host leading policymakers, energy ministers, and investors to enable greater collaboration around the policies and regulations that will support climate innovation.
• Project X-Change and Roadmaps to Net Zero will showcase the projects that are transforming the energy industry and identify new routes for financing and scalability.
John F. Kerry, 68th U.S. Secretary of State, has been announced as a keynote speaker for the Global Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition (GET) and will feature in an exclusive session entitled 'In conversation with Secretary John F. Kerry’. Over three days, the GET Congress - hosted on 1 - 3 July 2024 at the Allianz MiCo Milano Convention Centre – will convene government officials, business leaders, and innovators to drive real progress, forge partnerships, and shape the new energy system.
An Existential Crisis Requires a Collective Response
In 2015, the Paris Agreement signalled a global commitment to addressing the key drivers of the climate crisis and resolving an existential problem facing both current and future generations. Central to the goals and ambitions established in the agreement was the need to reduce emissions across all industries and accomplish an energy transition towards low-carbon and renewable resources.
Nearly 10 years on, there is much work is still to be done. Limiting global warming to 1.5°C will require reducing current emission levels by 45% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions in the energy sector by 2050. Meanwhile, an estimated US $37 trillion investment, with transition technologies representing 80% of the total, is still needed between today and 2030 to sustain the trajectory to an effective transition by 2050.
In this context, decisive action is necessary, and the Global Energy Transition Congress will address the current barriers to turning global pledges into real projects. Central to this mission will be the participation of international leaders - from policymakers and business executives to entrepreneurs and investors - who are driving the international effort to reach key climate goals, including Secretary John F. Kerry.
John F. Kerry served as the United States’ 68th Secretary of State from 2013 to 2017. As America’s top diplomat, he guided the Department’s strategy on the threat of climate change, and his tenure was marked by the successful negotiation of the Paris Climate Agreement. On January 20, 2021, he was sworn in as the United States’ inaugural Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and the first-ever Principal to sit on the National Security Council entirely dedicated to climate change. In this role, Kerry has helped accelerate climate progress on a global scale, and played a key role in the formation of COP28’s historic UAE Consensus.
GET 24 to Enable Tangible Progress on Decarbonisation
From 1-3 July, the GET Congress will host three distinct conferences - the Strategic Conference, Project X-Change, and Roadmaps to Net Zero – with the aim of uniting the world’s key energy stakeholders and experts to share tangible, scalable and pragmatic approaches to accelerating the energy transition.
The event’s Strategic Conference, curated with knowledge partners BCG and Wood Mackenzie and with the guidance of the GET Congress Steering Committee, will feature result-driven discussions and debates around the industry’s leading priorities, from facilitating green financing and investments to encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation through supportive policies and regulation frameworks. With contributions from the private and public sector leaders that are driving change across the international landscape, the Strategic Conference will inspire authentic action on the energy transition. As part of this high-level programme, Secretary Kerry will deliver a keynote address and participate in an exclusive session 'In conversation with Secretary John F. Kerry' on the first day of the Congress, 1 July 2024.
Project-X Change will offer a unique platform for 32 businesses and organisations from around the world to showcase their projects that are already contributing to emissions reductions or have potential to do so. Still awaiting Final Investment Decision, each of these projects represent best-in-class examples of practical action on net zero and cover a wide range of solutions, including hydrogen, biomethane, nuclear energy, carbon capture and more.
The Roadmaps to Net Zero conference will outline practical steps towards creating a new, sustainable energy system-of-systems. Featuring more than 50 presentations from energy executives and experts, contributors and attendees will explore potential obstacles to success and proven means of navigating the energy transition efficiently and effectively. Sessions will focus on the capital, engineering, science and technologies needed to effect change at scale and pace.
Notes to the Reader:
Be an architect of the global energy transformation at Global Energy Transition Congress & Exhibition 2024 hosted at the Allianz MiCo Milano Convention Centre from 1 to 3 July 2024.
Delegate registration is open: https://www.getcongress.com/forms/delegate-registration/
Register as a delegate, and hear insights from 300+ expert speakers, including energy ministers, CEOs and global business leaders. Featuring 70+ conference sessions, our delegate pass allows access to all areas of our strategic conference and our spotlight sessions. Delegates will witness the bigger picture on global energy transition trends and access a deep-dive into the opportunities and challenges ahead of us on our journey to a net-zero eco-system.
Delegate Conference Passes include access to the following:
Strategic Conference
• 1 x Opening Ceremony
• 5 x Keynote Addresses
• 13 x Changemaker sessions
• 15 x Global Energy Transition in Action sessions
• 4 x Critical Agenda papers – Abstracts focusing on key challenges to the energy transition produced by GET knowledge partners. Following consultation prior to the event 4 papers will be produced with solutions to the challenges
Roadmaps to Net Zero Conference
• 15 Sessions
• 54 Presentations
• Contributors will examine potential obstacles to success and proven means of navigating the energy transition efficiently and effectively. Sessions will focus on the capital, engineering, science and technologies needed to effect change at scale and pace.
Project X-Change Conference
• 16 Sessions
• 32 Project Showcases
• Showcase of best-in-class projects delivering practical action on net zero. Featuring delivered, in-action, early-stage, and planned projects contributing to emissions reduction.
Media wishing to attend:
Please register at www.getcongress.com/get-content-media-hub/press-registration/
For more information, please visit www.getcongress.com
Follow us on social media channels @getcongress and use #GETCongress
For media enquiries, contact:
thomas.Hagan@projectassociatesltd.com / +44 7570 285977
About dmgevents
Dmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, Gastech, the Global Energy Transition Congress, the Egypt Energy Show, the World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.
www.dmgevents.com
Thomas Hagan
