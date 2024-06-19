PyroGenesis Receives Second Order for Titanium Metal Powder from Spanish Aerospace Client

“Fine Cut” powder produced by NexGen™ plasma atomization system is ready for delivery; Company expects to qualify for long term order

MONTREAL, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”) that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, is pleased to announce receipt of a second signed contract from an aerospace client in Spain for the sale of PyroGenesis’ titanium metal powder for use in additive manufacturing. The client, who placed an initial order with the Company in April 2024 , is a global leader in aerospace propulsion. The client has indicated that the Company may qualify for a long-term contract following the successful completion of this contract. The name of the client will remain anonymous for confidentiality reasons.



This new order is for titanium metal powder with a particle size range of 20-63µm. This “fine cut” powder cut range is ideally suited for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPB-F) additive manufacturing methods, including Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) or Selective Laser Melting (SLM), which are widely recognized for their precision and strength in creating complex metal components.

The order has already been produced using PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomization system and will soon be in transit to the client.

“Today’s announcement, coming on the heels of our recent press release dated June 5 wherein we announced that the Company had cleared final requirements to become an approved titanium powder supplier to a separate global aerospace OEM, further validates our long-term strategy for this business segment which oftentimes had been questioned. Our efforts to attract major aerospace clients to what we believe are some of the highest quality titanium metal powders in the industry is bearing fruit,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “The Company expects that subsequent to this order PyroGenesis would qualify for a long-term contract with this client.”

Massimo Dattilo, Vice President of PyroGenesis Additive, added that “As the commercialization of our titanium metal powder business line continues to expand, we are encouraged by follow-up orders from our initial group of existing clients. We look forward to future contracts within the important European aerospace community.”

The Company’s development of high quality titanium metal powders is part of the Company’s three-tiered solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Metal powders are part of the Company’s Commodity Security & Optimization tier, where the recovery of viable metals, and the optimization of production to increase output, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. Titanium has been identified as a critical mineral by t he Canadian government .

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com .

