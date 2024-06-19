2024 Trends in Nuts: Global Market Insights

Nuts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nuts market encompasses hard-shelled edible seeds known for their rich nutritional profile, including healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. Nuts are versatile ingredients used in various culinary applications, snacks, desserts, and nut butter, providing a wholesome addition to diets worldwide.

Market Size and Growth Trends

The nuts market has witnessed robust growth, with projections to grow from $55.02 billion in 2023 to $58.33 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth trajectory is driven by increased awareness of the health benefits associated with nuts, rising demand for plant-based protein sources, the growing snacking culture, and a shift in dietary preferences towards natural and nutritious foods.

Key Trends and Forecasted Growth

Looking ahead, the nuts market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $74.35 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include climate change impacting nut production and distribution, consumer preferences shifting towards organic and sustainably sourced nuts, urbanization influencing nut consumption patterns, and the integration of nuts into functional foods and nutraceuticals.

Emerging Trends and Innovations

Innovative trends shaping the nuts market include the development of innovative nut snacks and trail mixes, increasing demand for premium and gourmet nut products, fortified nut products offering added health benefits, and the integration of nuts into non-food sectors such as cosmetics and personal care. Additionally, nuts are increasingly used in plant-based meat substitutes and dairy alternatives, catering to the rising popularity of plant-based diets globally.

The Rise of Plant-Based Diets Driving Market Expansion

The popularity of plant-based diets, driven by considerations for environmental sustainability, health benefits, and ethical concerns, is a significant driver for the nuts market. Nuts play a pivotal role in plant-based diets, offering a rich source of protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients that appeal to consumers seeking nutritious and satisfying alternatives.

Nuts Market Major Players and Product Innovations

Leading companies in the nuts market, including Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and Archer Daniels Midland Company, are focusing on product innovation to maintain their competitive edge. For example, PLANTERS recently introduced PLANTERS Nut Duos Snacks, featuring combinations like Buffalo Cashews and Ranch Almonds, catering to evolving consumer tastes and preferences.

Nuts Market Segments

The nuts market is segmented based on:

• Products: Almonds, Peanuts, Cashew, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pistachios

• Distribution Channel: Retail Sales, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Conventional Stores, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Franchise Outlets, Online Retail

• Application: Snack Foods, Bakery and Confectionery, Cereals and Granola Bars, Nutritional and Health Foods, Cooking and Culinary Applications, Nut-Based Milk and Dairy Alternatives, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial Use

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Rapidly

Europe dominated the nuts market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the full report.

Nuts Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nuts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nuts market size, nuts market drivers and trends, nuts market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The nuts market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

